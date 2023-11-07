CAT 2023 Last Month Preparation Tips: Check 30 days Preparation Plan

CAT 2023 Last Month Preparation Tips: IIM Lucknow is going to conduct the CAT 2023 exam on November 26. As the last date is coming closer now it's time to gear up your study. Check out the last 30 days key preparation tips for the CAT 2023.

CAT 2023 Last Month Preparation Tips: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on 26th November 2023 in three sessions. All prospective candidates of CAT 2023. As just one month is left for the exam, it's going to be a very crucial period for all the prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam. Now it’s time to gear up your preparation and put the pedal to the metal to get success in the exam. In this article, we will discuss last month preparation strategy for CAT 2023.

CAT 2023 Last Month Preparation Strategy

Now just around one month is left for the CAT 2023 exam. All aspiring candidates must have completed the CAT syllabus and practicing sample questions and practice tests. Now it's time to analyze your preparation through mock tests and prioritize your further study plan accordingly. Here check how to analyze your preparation and mold your preparation strategy as per your strengths and weaknesses.

Take Mock Tests

First of all you have to take mock tests, which will help you to get familiar with the actual exam environment. Based on the mock test results, analyze your strengths and weaknesses and work on your weaker areas.

Start with the topic-wise mock tests, like separate tests for VA, RC, LR, DI and analyze your performance. Identify the weaker topics and work on them.

After topic-wise mock test, take section-wise mock tests. Do not repeat the mistakes that you made earlier in the topic-wise mock tests.

Now, take full-length mock tests to improve time management and build stamina. This will also make you familiar with the actual exam environment and help to deal with the exam pressure on the actual exam day.

This strategic approach of taking mock tests not only helps you to identify your weaker topics but also improves your sectional time management and builds stamina for the complete exam.

Analyze Your Performance

After each mock test analyze your performance. Identify patterns in your mistakes and work on wiping out them. Time management is crucial for success in the CAT exam so pay attention to it as well. Constantly work on improving accuracy and speed.

Prioritize Your Study Plan

In the last month, give extra attention to your weaker areas. Taking and analyzing mock tests will help to identify the section or type of question on which you need to focus more, and systematically address these vulnerabilities. Seek additional study material or guidance if needed. While allocating extra time to strengthen your weaknesses, maintain a balanced approach and do not neglect your strengths completely. Aim for a comprehensive and targeted preparation strategy.

Take Mock Tests at the CAT 2023 Shift Timing

The CAT 2023 exam will be held in three slots i.e. 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The CAT admit cards are available now and the candidates know their exam timings. Always take complete mock tests in that time slot only. This will keep your body and brain ready for that particular shift timing and enhance your performance on the exam day.

Stay Healthy and Positive

Mental acuity is directly connected to physical well-being. The candidates must maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure they get adequate sleep and exercise to keep their body and mind fit. Follow a balanced and healthy diet. Stay positive and confident.