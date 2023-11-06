CAT Admit Card 2023: Download IIM CAT Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will release the CAT Admit Card on 07th November 2023 at 05:00 PM (IST) on its official website- iimcat.ac.in. This year IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT exam on 26th November 2023. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download.

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on 26th November 2023 in three sessions. For which, the admit card will be released on 07th November 2023 at 05:00 PM (IST) on the official website of CAT i.e. iimcat.ac.in. All prospective candidates of CAT exam can check the details about CAT admit Card here.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023

IIM Lucknow will issue the link to download the CAT admit card on 07th November 2023 in online mode. The candidates must carry their admit cards on the exam day failing to do so the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Check out the key highlights regarding CAT admit card 2023.

CAT Admit Card 2023: Overview Conducting Body Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow Exam Name Common Admission Test 2023 Admit Card Status To be released Admit Card Download Start Date 07th November 2023 Admit Card Download End Date 26th November 2023 Mode of Exam Online Exam Date 26th November 2023 Official Website iimcat.ac.in

Download Link for CAT Admit Card 2023

The CAT admit will be available to download from 07th November 2023, 5:00 PM onwards on the official website of CAT. Aspiring participants of the CAT exam are advised to download the admit card well in advance to avoid a last-minute rush. We also provide the direct link to download CAT admit card here.

Steps to Download CAT Exam Hall Ticket 2023

Those aspiring to appear for CAT 2023 exam need to login to the official website through their user ID and password. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023’ option available on the right side.

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password to get login

Step 4: The candidate’s details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Download admit card link

Step 6: Download the Admit Card

Step 7: Print the Admit card.

How to rectify the errors in CAT Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the admit card, the candidate must check all the information mentioned on it. If there is any discrepancy in the CAT admit card, the candidate must immediately contact the exam conducting authority and get it rectified as soon as possible. The authority will provide the contact details along with the CAT admit card or you can also connect with using the following connect details:

Toll free: 1-800-210-8720

Email: cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in

The CAT Candidate Helpdesk is available by phone, Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and on National/Public holidays.

Problems in downloading the CAT 2023 admit card

