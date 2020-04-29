CAU Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for Non Teaching Staff Posts

CAU Recruitment 2020: Central University of Kashmir (CAU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assitant Registrar, Private Secretary, Personal Assitant and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 17 May 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application for CAU Recruitment 2020: 17 May 2020
CAU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Librarian - 1 Post
- Deputy Librarian - 1 Post
- Assistant Registrar - 1 Post
- Private Secretary - 2 Posts
- Personal Assitant - 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant - 1 Post
- Library Assistant - 1 Post
CAU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Librarian - Master‘s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent.
- Deputy Librarian - Master’s Degree in library science/information science/documentation science, with at least 55% marks or an equivalent.
- Assistant Registrar - Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent.
- Private Secretary - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute.
- Personal Assitant - Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University; English/Hindi Stenography speed: 60 wpm in English/Hindi.
- Laboratory Assistant - Graduation in relevant subject/discipline from any recognized Institution/University with at least 50% marks.
- Library Assistant - Bachelors' Degree in Science or any other degree in the relevant field from a recognized Institute/University OR Three-year diploma in the relevant field.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
CAU Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 May 2020.