CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 11? FAKE Notice Viral on Social Media, Check Official Details Here

CBSE fake notice regarding announcement of 10th and 12th exams viral on social media. Board officials to announce the date and time for CBSE 10th and 12th result only on the official website.

CBSE Result 2023: A notification regarding the date and time for the announcement of CBSE Board Result 2023 is being circulated on social media. According to this, the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results will be announced tomorrow, May 11, 2023. After checking however, it has been found that the notification is fake and the CBSE Board Results will not be announced on, May 11, 2023.

Candidates have been warned to only rely on the notification issued on the official website of the board and keep away from fake information. Since CBSE is one of the most anticipated boards a lot of fake information is circulated regarding the announcement of the class 10 and 12 board results. The board will be making announcements regarding the CBSE exam results 2023 only on its official website - cbse.gov.in.

Check CBSE Tweet Confirming Fake Notification

The Central Board of Secondary Education on twitter has verified the notification as fake. Check the same below.

CBSE Board Result Fake Notification

This year CBSE conducted the class 10 and 12 board exams from February 15 to March 21, 2023. Approximately 38 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. Candidates can check their CBSE Board Results through the link provided on the official result portal.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

In 2022, CBSE announced the 10th and 12th results on July 22, 2022. To check the board results students are required to enter the roll number, school number and admit card id in the result link. According to data available for the CBSE 12th Result a total of 1,34.797 students scored over 90% in the class 12 board exams while 33,432 students scored over 95%. Similarly for the CBSE 10th Result a total of 2,36,993 students scored above 90% and 64,908 students scored over 95%. The overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 was 92.71% and the pass percentage of class 10 students was 94.40%

How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023?

CBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced by officials online. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: On the main website click on class 10/ 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, admit card id and school number in the result link

Step 4: Download the CBSE marksheet for further reference

