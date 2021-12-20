CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Analysis, Review, Question Paper, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) analysis, review, question paper, answer key & other CBSE updates. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted Term 1 CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22 on 18 December. Many students who have shared their feedback about CBSE Class 12 told us that the difficulty level of the paper was average. Jagran Josh will soon try to provide a question paper (PDF) of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2021-22 besides the answer key. One can bookmark this page and can check again later.

CBSE Answer Key: Class 12th Biology Question Paper (Will Be Available Soon)

CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

CBSE 12th Biology question paper has three sections & more details about each section are as follows

- Section A: 24 Questions (Questions To Be Attempted - Any 20)

- Section B: 24 Questions (Questions To Be Attempted - Any 20)

- Section C: 12 Questions (Questions To Be Attempted - Any 10)

As per the guidelines, there is no negative marking in and all questions carry equal marks.

CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From Students

- Difficulty level of the questions: Moderate

- Most of the questions were based on NCERT textbooks of CBSE Class 12 Biology

- Some questions were based on concept given in Class 12 Biology NCERT Exemplar

- All questions were asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus

- Paper pattern was similar to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper

More updates about the CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) will be available here shortly.