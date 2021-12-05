CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Term 1 Sample Paper: 2021-22 CBSE Board Exam

CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Term 1 Sample Paper is available here for download in PDF format for preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 (based CBSE Syllabus)

CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 for upcoming CBSE Maths board exam 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 is also available here.

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined) All Subjects - Science, Commerce, Arts!

CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Term 1 Sample Paper: 2021-22

Question: The value of 5 ʘ8 11, where ⨀ is multiplication modulo is

(a) -1

(b) 0

(c) 7

(d) 9

Answer:

(c)

For two distinct positive numbers 𝑥 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑦

(𝑎) 𝑥 + 𝑦 > 2√𝑥𝑦 (b) (𝑥+𝑦)/2 > 𝑥𝑦 (c) √𝑥𝑦 > (𝑥+𝑦)/2 (d) (2𝑥𝑦)/(𝑥+𝑦) > √𝑥𝑦

Answer: (a)

Question: A person can row in still water at the rate of 8 km/h. If it takes him thrice as long to row upstream as to row downstream then the speed of the stream is:

(a) 2 km/h (b) 3 km/h (c) 4 km/h (d) 6 km/h

Answer:

(c)

Question: If 𝑥 ≡ −4 (𝑚𝑜𝑑 3), then a solution for 𝑥 is:

(a) -2

(b) 12

(c)19

(d) 35

Answer:

(d)

Question: If A is a square matrix of order 3 and |𝐴| = −2, then |𝑎𝑑𝑗(𝐴)| is equal to

(a) -8 (b) -2 (c) 0 (d) 4

Answer: (d)

Question: If two square matrices A and B are such that |𝐴𝐵| = 12 and |𝐵| = −4, then value of

|𝐴| is:

(a) 8 (b) -8 (c) -3 (d)16

Answer: (c)

Question: If solving a system of linear equations in 3 variables by Cramer’s rule, we get

∆= 0 and at least one of ∆𝑥, ∆𝑦, ∆𝑧 is non-zero then the system of linear equations has

(a) no solution

(b) unique solution

(c) infinitely many solutions

(d) trivial solution

Answer: (a)

Question: The total cost function is given by 𝐶(𝑥) = 𝑥2 + 30𝑥 + 1500 .The marginal cost when 10 units are produced is:

(a) ₹ 20 (b) ₹ 30 (c) ₹ 50 (d)₹ 70

Answer: (c)

.

.

.

.

For rest of the questions & answers, download the PDF of sample paper and marking scheme from the links given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Maths (Applied) Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 12 Maths (Applied) Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1)