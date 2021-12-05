CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus

Important questions & answers (MCQs) for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22 are available here. These MCQs are from the latest CBSE Sample Paper (based on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus).

Important questions & answers (MCQs) for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22 are available here. These MCQs are from the latest CBSE Sample Paper (based on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus). Students can also download the complete CBSE Sample Paper & Syllabus from the links given at the end of this article. Students are also advised to check important resources from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh.

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs

Question: sin [𝜋/3 − sin-1 (−1/2)] =

(a) 1/2

(b) 1/3

(c) - 1

(d) 1

Answer:

𝑠𝑖𝑛 (𝜋/3 − (−𝜋/6)) = 𝑠𝑖𝑛 (𝜋/2) = 1

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Question: Find the intervals in which the function f given by f (x) = x2 – 4x + 6 is strictly

increasing:

(a) (– ∞, 2) ∪ (2, ∞)

(b) (2, ∞)

(c) (c) (– ∞, 2)

(d) (– ∞, 2) ∪ (2, ∞)

Answer: (b)

⇒ 𝑓(𝑥) is Strictly increasing in (2, ∞)

Question: Given that A is a square matrix of order 3 and | A | = - 4, then | adj A | is equal to:

(a) -4

(b) 4

c) -16

(d) 16

Answer: (d)

Question: A relation R in set A = {1,2,3} is defined as R = {(1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 3)}. Which of the following ordered pair in R shall be removed to make it an equivalence relation in A?

(a) (1, 1)

(b) (1, 2)

(c) (2, 2)

(d) (3, 3)

Answer: (b)

(1, 2)

Question: The point at which the normal to the curve y = 𝑥 + 1/𝑥, x > 0 is perpendicular to the line 3x – 4y – 7 = 0 is:

(a) (2, 5/2)

(b) (±2, 5/2)

(c) (- 1/2, 5/2)

d) (1/2, 5/2)

Answer: (a)

Question: Given that matrices A and B are of order 3×n and m×5 respectively, then the order of matrix C = 5A +3B is

(a) 3×5

(b) 5×3

(c) 3×3

(d) 5×5

Answer: 3x5

Question: A linear programming problem is as follows:

𝑀𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑚𝑖𝑧𝑒 𝑍 = 30𝑥 + 50𝑦

subject to the constraints,

3𝑥 + 5𝑦 ≥ 15

2𝑥 + 3𝑦 ≤ 18

𝑥 ≥ 0, 𝑦 ≥ 0

In the feasible region, the minimum value of Z occurs at

(a) a unique point

(b) no point

(c) infinitely many points

(d) two points only

Answer:

(c)

For detailed solutions & more question, download sample paper from the link given below

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper for Maths: 2021-22 (Term 1)

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme for Maths: 2021-22 (Term 1)

CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Maths 2021-22