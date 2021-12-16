CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Syllabus & Other Important Resources

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) besides other important resources for preparation. This CBSE Syllabus is essential for preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22. Besides CBSE Syllabus, other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22.
CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Syllabus:
Content from CBSE 12th Political Science Syllabus (Term 1)
Part A: Indian Constitution at Work
Unit 1 Constitution: 12 Marks
Unit 2 Election and Representation: 05 Marks
Unit 3 Local Government: 03 Marks
Part B: Political Theory
Unit 4 Political Theory: An Introduction 07
Unit 5 Rights 07
Unit 6 Development 06
Total: 40
