CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Syllabus & Other Important Resources

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) besides other important resources for preparation. 

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 17:51 IST
Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) besides other important resources for preparation. This CBSE Syllabus is essential for preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22. Besides CBSE Syllabus, other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Syllabus: 

Content from CBSE 12th Political Science Syllabus (Term 1)

Part A: Indian Constitution at Work

Unit 1 Constitution: 12 Marks

Unit 2 Election and Representation: 05 Marks

Unit 3 Local Government: 03 Marks

Part B: Political Theory

Unit 4 Political Theory: An Introduction 07

Unit 5 Rights 07

Unit 6 Development 06

Total: 40

For complete details, download the PDF from the link given below

Download CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Syllabus

Students of CBSE class 12 are also advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Textbook for preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22. All these resources are available free of cost and important for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22. Other Important Resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

