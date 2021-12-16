CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Syllabus & Other Important Resources

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) besides other important resources for preparation. This CBSE Syllabus is essential for preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22. Besides CBSE Syllabus, other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Syllabus:

Content from CBSE 12th Political Science Syllabus (Term 1)

Part A: Indian Constitution at Work

Unit 1 Constitution: 12 Marks

Unit 2 Election and Representation: 05 Marks

Unit 3 Local Government: 03 Marks

Part B: Political Theory

Unit 4 Political Theory: An Introduction 07

Unit 5 Rights 07

Unit 6 Development 06

Total: 40

Students of CBSE class 12 are also advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Textbook for preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

