CBSE Theory Base of Accounting Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 2 of Accountancy, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Mind Map Theory Base of Accounting: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus consists of three main streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students can pick from any of them depending on their interests and future aspirations.

Accountancy is a key subject of the commerce stream and deals with the recording and processing of economic or business data. It’s an analytical subject that demands a clear understanding of basics and practice. Some mathematical knowledge is also required.

You also need to learn the concepts in detail to succeed in accountancy board exams to be held in class 12. The CBSE class 11 accountancy lays the foundation towards mastering the subject, and an effective way to enhance that process is by utilising mind maps.

Mind maps are infographic study tools that explain a topic using a flow-chart type method. Students can study and revise using mind maps, which are especially important for subjects like accountancy. You can create mind maps while studying and refer to them later during revision or check out in-depth mind maps here at Jagran Josh.

The Theory Base of Accounting is the second chapter of the NCERT accountancy book and one of the most important ones. Its mind map can help you learn and grasp the many concepts of the chapter easily. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 2 Theory Base of Accounting mind map below and download the PDF.

