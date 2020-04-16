CBSE & Fit India Mission Have Collaborated To Provide Online Live Sessions By Experts: Check Details

CBSE & Fit India Mission have collaborated to provide online live sessions by experts. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular on its website with complete details.

According to the circular, "Research shows that doing exercise influences the release and uptake of feel-good chemicals called endorphins in the brain. Even a short burst of 10 minutes of physical activities positively increases mental alertness, energy and mood".

The motto of CBSE and Fit India Mission is to help children stay fit and healthy while pursuing online classes. These sessions will help children in their overall physical, emotional & mental well-being at home during the lockdown period.

Youtube: Channel name - Fit India Movement

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQtxCmXhApXDBfV59_JNagA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook: @FitIndiaOff

Instagram: @fitindiaoff

As per the notification, "All the live sessions are downloadable and can be made available as video capsules for any time, anywhere dissemination at a later point of time as well."

Fit India Mission has also prepared 5 capsules of five minutes each for a break between online sessions.

⇒ The link to download is https://we.tl/t-6vhcHEVx0a.

As per the notification, the videos can be played by schools in between online sessions from 15th April 2020.

