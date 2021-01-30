CBSE Board Exam 2021: How to prepare a 90-day Study Plan for final preparation?

With the CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates announced officially by the Education Minister, it is time for students to give a final push to preparation plan for the upcoming Board Exams. CBSE Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to commence from 4th May 2021, this give students roughly 100 days to complete the final preparation before the start of the exams. But instead of worrying about the less time available now, it is important for student to find out an effective study plan that will help them to cover the required syllabus on time, while also keeping exam stress and anxiety at bay. To help students chart out their final preparation plan for CBSE Exams, some important tips and strategies are discussed below. From effective use of sample papers for preparations to planning a detailed study schedule or timetable; the following tips will surely help the students in their preparation for the upcoming board exams.

Tips for the preparation of board exams

1. Solve Sample Question Papers

With just 100-days left for the D-day, Sample Question Papers are your best bet when it comes to the final preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. But, while dealing with sample papers, it is important to pick the right sample paper books which help you cover maximum ground in terms of topics and syllabus. Educart Sample Papers have been designed by an expert team based on the latest question paper pattern and includes questions based on new formats and style that have been recommended by the Board. In addition to this, these question papers also cover NCERT Topics and important questions from last 10 year’s papers. In terms of track record, last year, nearly 40% of the questions asked in CBSE Board Exam were from Educart Sample Papers. Therefore, using them during your final preparation days will surely give you an added advantage over others.

2. Prepare 60 Days’ Time Table

With limited time on hands for preparing for the upcoming exams, it is important for students to design a study time table for next 90 Days. The next two months would be the most important days of your preparation cycle as they will lay the foundation of your final preparation before you begin revision. The Study Time Table you prepare should cover the total number of hours that you plan to study and you should further break-down those into hours into subject-wise study schedule. As part of your 90 Days’ Study Schedule, do include time for solving sample papers as they will help you assess your preparedness and also boost your confidence.

3. Practice Using Topper Solutions

One of the most effective ways of cracking CBSE Board Exam 2021 is to refer to CBSE Topper Solutions. In order to effectively answer the questions asked in CBSE Exam, it is important for students to know how toppers answer these questions. The CBSE Toppers’ Solution covers all subjects with highlights about how to attempt answer a questions covering all the important points that fetch you maximum marks. Educart’s Sample Papers consist of hand written answer sheets of toppers for all the subjects. Moreover, these sample papers have been designed based on the revised or reduced syllabus released by CBSE keeping in mind the pandemic.

4. Breaks are necessary

Take at least 15 minutes of break in between every 2 hours as it will relax your mind and help you de-stress. You will be able to concentrate more and will be able to grasp your subject easily. Do not overstress yourself.

5. Give Extra Attention to Tough Subjects

For every student, there are some subjects that they understand easily i.e. easier subjects while others which they take more time and effort to understand i.e. tough subjects. The key to cracking CBSE Board Exams lies in focusing more on the tough subjects. Therefore, while designing your study time table, it is important to give more time and attention to these tough subjects. Within Educart Sample Papers, there are objective section maps that cover all difficult topics of tough subjects that you can look at easily to crack your objective section questions as well as case-based questions. Also, prepare the list of the topics that need extra attention and keep revising them unless you fully comprehend it.

