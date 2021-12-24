CBSE Board Exam 2022 (Term 1): Major Papers of 10th & 12th Over — What’s Next?

CBSE has successfully conducted major exams of class 10 & class 12. In this article, we have published some important observations of our experts about the board’s plan.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted major Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. Students are wondering about CBSE Result (Term 1) or marks. However, no official announcement has been made by the board about Term 1 CBSE Result, however, based on the conversation with our experts here’s what students can expect.

Term 1 CBSE Result:

No official announcement regarding Term 1 CBSE Result has been announced by the board, however, it is expected that the board might announce marks of Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. All updates about CBSE Results will be available after the exam.

CBSE Syllabus (Term 2):

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus is already live on the academic website of CBSE. Jagran Josh has also published Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. One can access it from the link given below.

Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper:

Every year CBSE has been releasing sample papers for the 10th & 12th a few months before the beginning of board exams so that students can easily get acquainted with the latest exam pattern. As per the board’s tentative plan, Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams, 2022 might be conducted in March. Hence it is expected that the board might release CBSE Sample Papers for Term 2 in January.

These are some of the important things that our experts are suggesting that might be present in the board's upcoming plan. Students can also check other important resources available in the school section of Jagran Josh for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE board exam 2022.

