Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th Sample Paper 2022 To Be Out Soon: 2 Version Of Sample Papers Expected

Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th Sample Paper 2022 will be out soon on the official website. This time 2 versions of CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2) will be published, one will be based on 100% objective questions & the other versions will be 100% subjective questions, reported Time of India, citing sources. The report also suggests that this is due to the Omicron variant spreading in India.

Major Changes Expected In Term 2 CBSE Sample Papers:

50% CBSE Syllabus has been already assessed by Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022. Now the remaining 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed with Term 2 CBSE Board Exam 2022. Jagran Josh will provide all updates regarding Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th Sample Paper 2022. All the sample papers will be available for download on the official website and Jagran Josh as well.

Other CBSE updates:

CBSE has recently conducted Term 1 CBSE board exams 2022. Question papers & answer keys of Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams are available in the CBSE section & can also be accessed with the help links given below

