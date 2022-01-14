CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2) for Classes 10th, 12th Released with Marking Scheme: Download here in subject-wise PDF

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022 (Subjective Type): The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) today released the sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12. These sample papers are released to reveal the question paper format and type of questions for the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. The board has released the marking schemes for all sample papers. With the help of CBSE marking schemes, students would get to know the answer hints to all questions given in the CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022. Students must go through these subjective-type sample papers to understand the paper pattern and prepare accordingly for the upcoming board exam to score high marks. Links to download the subject-wise CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 10 and Class 12 along with respective marking schemes are provided below.
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 (All Subjects)
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 (All Subjects)
Subject-wise CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 can be accessed from following links:
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard)
CBSE Class 12 Maths
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic)
CBSE Class 12 English Core
CBSE Class 10 Science
CBSE Class 12 English Elective
CBSE Class 10 Social Science
CBSE Class 12 Physics
CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature)
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A
CBSE Class 12 Biology
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B
CBSE Class 12 Economics
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy
Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)
CBSE Class 10 Home Science
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies
CBSE Class 12 Geography
Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)
Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)
CBSE Class 12 History
Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)
Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)
CBSE Class 12 Political Science
Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)
Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)
CBSE Class 12 Sociology
Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)
Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices
Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)
Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)
Also, check latest CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 below:
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)