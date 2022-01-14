JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2) for Classes 10th, 12th Released with Marking Scheme: Download here in subject-wise PDF

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022 have been released for Class 10th and Class 12th. Download subject-wise sample papers with CBSE marking scheme for Class 10th and Class 12th Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 21:23 IST
CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2) for Classes 10th, 12th
CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2) for Classes 10th, 12th

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022 (Subjective Type): The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) today released the sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12. These sample papers are released to reveal the question paper format and type of questions for the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. The board has released the marking schemes for all sample papers. With the help of CBSE marking schemes, students would get to know the answer hints to all questions given in the CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022. Students must go through these subjective-type sample papers to understand the paper pattern and prepare accordingly for the upcoming board exam to score high marks. Links to download the subject-wise CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 10 and Class 12 along with respective marking schemes are provided below.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 (All Subjects)

Subject-wise CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 can be accessed from following links:

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard)

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 12 Maths

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022) 

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic)

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 12 English Core

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 Science

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022) 

CBSE Class 12 English Elective

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 12 Physics

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature)

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022) 

CBSE Class 12 Biology

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 12 Economics

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022) 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

CBSE Class 10 Home Science

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022) 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

 

CBSE Class 12 Geography

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

 

CBSE Class 12 History

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

 

CBSE Class 12 Political Science

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

 

CBSE Class 12 Sociology

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

 

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

 

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices

Sample Paper Term 2 (2022)

Marking Scheme Term 2 (2022)

Also, check latest CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 below:

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.