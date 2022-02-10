CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams from April 26: Check Important Tips for Offline Exam

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from April 26. Check here the official notice. Also, learn important tips to perform well in exams.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), In an official notification, has informed that the Term 2 Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 would begin from April 26. Thus, the exams will be conducted in April-May instead of the previously mentioned schedule March-April. The examination would be conducted in offline mode. The board has also stated that the pattern followed in the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams will be same as of the CBSE Sample Papers for Term 2. This means the papers will have subjective questions only. The notice also specifies that the CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 would be released on the official website soon.

Now, when students have got some more days for preparation of their Term 2 Board Exams, they should make the most of these additional days. To help students prepare well for their exams, we have provided below some of the most important exam preparation resources and expert tips. With the help of these CBSE resources and exam preparation tips, students will definitely show remarkable performance.

Check reduced syllabus

Though you may have read your syllabus several times all through the year, but when you are making the final preparations, it is essential to revise the syllabus for one last time. This would give you an idea about all that you have have prepared for the exam and what is still remaining.

CBSE Class 10 Reduced Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Reduced Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

Keep the deleted portion of syllabus in mind

There are some chapters mentioned in the Term 2 Syllabus of Class 10 from which many topics have been eliminated. So, while preparing these chapters from the textbooks, students must be aware of the eliminated portion. We have prepare the list of the chapters and topics that will not be assessed in Term 2 Exam. Check them below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Term 2 Exam (All Subjects)

Practice latest sample papers of all subjects

CBSE has already released the sample papers for Classes 10th and 12th. These sample papers must be practised thoroughly to get acquainted with the latest pattern since the same will be followed in the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam. Moreover, students will have an idea about the type and level of expected questions. CBSE Marking Scheme releases with the sample papers is also important to learn the right format of writing answers in subjective exam. Check the papers below:

CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Scheme for Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Scheme for Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022

Keep practicing of writing short ans long answers

Scoring good marks in the subjective exam requires a lot of writing practice. Therefore, in these last few days students should revise by writing different types of answers. This will not only help to meomrize the essential steps required in answers but also make them realize where they make mistakes. So, solve more and more questions from sample papers, previous years’ papers and NCERT books to ace the exam. Check required resources for practice below:

CBSE Class 10 Science 2 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Science 3 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Maths 2 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Previous Years’ Question Papers

CBSE Class 12 Previous Years’ Question Papers

CBSE Class 12 Science Important Questions (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Important Questions (Accountancy, Economics & Business Studies) for Term 2 Exam

Learn time management skills for subjective papers

For the subjective type exams, one of the most important skill to inculcate is time management. So, one should learn how to write all the answers in exam within the stipulated time. For this, they have to make writing a daily exercise. They should try to solve sample papers in the same manner as they would solve the paper in the examination hall. Do not spend more than the required time on any particular question. Take help of the previous years’ toppers answer sheets to learn the concept of writing and time management.

CBSE 10th, 12th Answer Sheets of Subject Toppers in Previous Years' Board Exams

Also, check: