CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Extended Deadline For Submission of Registration Data for Class 9th and 11th

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE has extended the deadline to upload registration data for Classes 9 and 11. Now, the last date for uploading data by CBSE schools has been extended till 15th October 2022. Know details here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of registration data for Classes 9th and 11th. Now, schools can upload the CBSE class 9th and 12th registration data till 15th October 2022. CBSE-affiliated schools have to upload the registration data at cbse.gov.in. All the students who will be appearing for the CBSE board exam 2023 must register.

CBSE-affiliated schools have to register classes for 9th and 12th students by submitting data like - the name of the candidate, mother's name, father's name, photograph, signature and other student's information as asked on the official website. On Friday, CBSE announced the extension of CBSE registration dates for classes 9th and 11th after receiving representations from various schools.

Guidelines For CBSE Board Exam 2023 Registration

As per the guidelines released by CBSE regarding board registrations, schools have to complete the registration process by the individual entry of the data or by uploading the duly filled excel sheet provided by the online registration system. Those who will have to register for the CBSE Board exams will be required to pay the prescribed registration fee. Also, data once filled cannot be changed.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Registration Fees

As per the board's website, students belonging to India and registering for class 9th will be required to pay CBSE registration fees of Rs 300, while students studying abroad will have to pay Rs 500 for class 9th registration. Further, those registering for class 11th and are Indian students have to pay Rs. 300 whereas those from abroad have to pay Rs.600. Also, visually impaired students are exempted from payment of the registration fee. CBSE registration held from 16th to 30th October have to pay an additional fee of Rs 2000.