CBSE Practical Examination 2020: Check Latest Syllabus, Examination Dates & Preparation Tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates to conduct practical examinations and project/internal assessment for class 10th and class 12th. Board has asked all schools to conduct practical examinations and project assessments from 1st January, 2020 to 7th February, 2020. CBSE has issued some instructions for the smooth conduction of practical examinations which are as follows:

The practical examinations and project assessments will be done in the respective schools.

There will be an external examiner as well as an internal examiner. However, schools must ensure that the practicals are conducted by the external examiners appointed by CBSE only.

An observer will also be appointed by CBSE to supervise the conduct of practical examinations and project assessment.

Marks of the practical examinations, project/internal assessment will be uploaded on the link provided by board immediately after the assessment is over.

CBSE’s evaluation system for classes 10 and 12, comprises of internal or practical exam and external or theory exam. For the subjects having theory and practical examinations, candidates have to obtain 33% marks jointly.

So, students should put an equal emphasis on the preparation of practical exam as well as theory exam. They should prepare for the practical exams carefully so that they can earn those additional marks to enhance their overall percentage in CBSE Board Exams 2020.

To start with their practical exam preparation, students must know the latest syllabus so that they can prepare every important topic to perform well in their CBSE Practical Exams 2020.

Jagranjosh brings here the latest syllabus for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Practical Exams along with some important preparation tips to perform well in the examinations.

Check below the CBSE syllabus for all practical exams of class 10 and class 12:

Some important preparation tips for CBSE class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2020, are given below:

Study the theory of each experiment thoroughly.

Understand the principle working behind each experiment.

Understand the basics of the experiment, as examiner may ask you the principles and methodology of that experiment during viva voice.

Thoroughly learn the circuits and diagrams, especially in physics and biology experiments.

Learn the step-wise procedure to conduct each experiment properly.

Never try to cram the readings as different apparatus have different specifications which may cause an alteration in the readings obtained for an experiment at different times.

Learn the colour, odour, texture and other distinct characteristics of all important organic compounds carefully.

The date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations 2020 is expected to be released by the end of November or early in the month of December 2019. Keep preparing with best efforts for best results in CBSE Board Exam 2020.

