CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper PDF, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 1 0 Computer Applications Paper Analysis 2023: The CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Exam was held today, March 13, 2023, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students and teachers rate the paper moderately easy. Check detailed analysis and question paper PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications (165) Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has successfully conducted the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications exam today, March 13, 2023. The exam was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm while additional 15 minutes of reading time was also allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students and teachers have shared their feedback on the CBSE class 10 Computer Application exam. You can check the detailed exam analysis here to know the pattern and difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2023. The question paper and answer key for CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Computer Applications Date March 13, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy

Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2023

The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper had a total of 26 questions for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 2 hours.

This Question Paper was divided into five Sections: A, B, C, D and E.

All Questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were there in a few questions.

Section A had 12 questions carrying 01 mark each.

Section B had 7 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each.

Section C had 4 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each.

Section D had 1 Long Answer type question for 04 marks.

Section E had 2 Source based /Case-based /Passage based Questions with each carrying 04 marks.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Analysis 2023

As per the feedback shared by class 10 students, the Computer Applications exam was of easy to moderate level. Many students said that all questions were simple and it was not a lengthy paper either. Solving CBSE class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2023 helped students do well in the exam.

The exam was easy as expected and there was nothing to trouble the students, said a computer teacher in a CBSE school. The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam will definitely help students upgrade their overall grade in CBSE 10th Board Exam 2023, she added.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper & Answer Key 2023

We will provide here question paper and answer key for CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2023 very soon. Therefore, students are suggested to keep visiting and refreshing this page to check question paper and answers by experts.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2023 PDF - To be updated soon CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Answer Key 2023 - To be updated soon

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023

