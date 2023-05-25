CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper 2024 with Solutions & Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Japanese 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 is available here. Download the sample paper and its marking scheme cum solutions in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Question Paper 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Japanese sample paper for the CBSE board exams 2024. This sample paper has specimen questions from the CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus for the current academic session. The CBSE board examinations for the 2023-24 session will be conducted in February-March 2024. However, to score well in the board exams, students should start preparing for the exams right from the beginning of the year. To support students with the same thought, this time CBSE released the sample papers at the beginning of the year instead of October-December. The board released the sample question papers to reveal the question paper pattern and marking scheme.

In this article, we have provided the CBSE sample paper of Class 10 Japanese for the 2023-24 session board exams. The CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper helps to know the expected design of question paper and the expected difficulty level for the CBSE Class 10 Japanese Board Exam 2024.

As per the format discussed in CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper, the question paper of Japanese language in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks and the time allowed to take the examination will be 3 hours.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese (Code No. 018) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

SYLLABUS LESSON 13 -20 みんなの日本語 Part II, Kanji: 51-100

The question paper is divided into two Sections.

Part A: Objective type ( Grammar and kanji) 40 marks

Part B: Descriptive type (Creative writing and unseen Passage) 40 marks

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24

General instructions:

1. All questions are compulsory.

2. You may attempt any section at a time.

3. All questions in that section must be attempted in the correct order.

Part A

Q1. Choose correct option to complete the sentences. Do any 6. (1*6)

Q2.Fill in the particles in the sentences below. Any 6 blanks (1*6)

Q3.Match the following：ー Do any 3. (1*3)

.

.

.

To check all questions, download the full sample paper along with its marking scheme (solutions) from the respective links mentioned in the table below:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2024 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 - All Subjects