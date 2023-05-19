CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (Rationalised): Check Course Contents, Marking Scheme & Examination details

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24: Class 10 Japanese Syllabus for the session 2023-24 mentions new course structure, course contents and exam related details. Get PDF download of CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus here.

CBSE Japanese Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for the main as well as additional subjects offered in class 10. Additional subjects include academic electives and vocational subjects. Japanese is one of the academic electives offered in CBSE Class 10. We have provided below the syllabus of Japanese subject of Class 10. Going through the syllabus will help you know the course structure and exam pattern suggested by CBSE for Class 10 Japanese. You can download the full syllabus in PDF from his article and save it to use as and when required.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese (Code 094) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24

PART - A

MCQ, OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS 33 % CHOICE - 40 Marks

Grammar Section: Based on the prescribed textbook (Lessons 13-20)

Script KANJI Chapters 6-10of NIHONGO CHALLENGE BOOK (kanji 51-100 N 5) Must be able to read and write all kotoba listed in the book with the kanjis

PART - B

DESCRIPTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS 33%CHOICE - 40 Marks

Reading Comprehension Section:

A:1Reading comprehension of the short passages/ conversations/ stories/

Notice related to syllabus Lesson 13-19 (unseen passages-4-5, MCQ)

Short answer questions MCQ (True or false/odd one out/ match the following/Fill in the blanks) (Any 2)

Writing Section:

Simple paragraph/essay writing on the topics in 300-350 characters .

Complete dialogues, written passages (choice words, incomplete passages/ conversations to be given related to syllabus).

Criteria assessment of the writing section:

Marks for logical cohesion and construction Marks for use of correct grammar and vocabulary (excellent/very good/good/limited/ poor). No marks to be deducted for spelling mistakes

Prescribed textbook: MinnanoNihongoIndianedition1-2: textbook cum work book, grammar note, audio CD. -published by GOYAL PUBLISHERS – in India – 2nd edition 2018 Textbook Lessons 13-20 and NIHONGO CHALLENGE KANJI BOOK

CBSE Class 10 Japanese (CODE: 094) Question Paper Design

The Question Paper will be divided into TWO sections:

PART A objective, MCQ, grammar and kanji

PART B descriptive, reading comprehension and creative writing

Section wise weightage

Time Allowed: 3Hrs

Download the full syllabus of Japanese for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

Also Check: