Arithmetic Progressions Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 5, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Arithmetic Progressions Notes: Class 10 Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progressions revision notes have been provided to you in this article. These short notes on quadratic equations will further add to your knowledge related to the chapter and assist you in preparing well for the examinations.

Arithmetic Progressions Class 10 Notes: Here, students of Class 10 can find the revision notes for Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 5, Arithmetic Progressions. A PDF download link for the same has also been attached to the article for students. You can save the short notes on arithmetic progressions at your convenience and refer to them as per the requirement.

Revision notes for Class 10 are quite important since it is a board grade. Students will have to indulge themselves in exhaustive study sessions to get a good score in the CBSE board exams 2024. Even experts advise students to prepare notes while reading chapters because it stores the information in their minds for a longer duration of time while imparting clarity on the subject. Since students have a lot on their plate they might not be able to prepare notes for every chapter from every subject. We have brought to you the revision notes to assist you in your preparation.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progressions

Find the revision notes for class 10 arithmetic progressions here. These detailed and complete revision notes have been prepared for the students of the 2023-2024 batch on the basis of the updated CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2024. Also, check the PDF download link for your convenience.

Arithmetic Progression - An arithmetic progression is a list of numbers in which each term is obtained by adding a fixed number to the preceding term except the first term.

- An arithmetic progression is a list of numbers in which each term is obtained by adding a fixed number to the preceding term except the first term. Common Difference - the fixed number is called the common difference.

- the fixed number is called the common difference. Term - Each of the numbers in the list is called a term

- Each of the numbers in the list is called a term The AP Formula -, where a1 is the first term, a2 is the second, and so on. The nth term is denoted by an and the difference is d.

-, where a1 is the first term, a2 is the second, and so on. The nth term is denoted by an and the difference is d. General form of an AP - a, a+d, a+2d, a+3d……..

- a, a+d, a+2d, a+3d…….. Finite AP - The AP that has a last term and has a finite number of terms is called a finite AP.

- The AP that has a last term and has a finite number of terms is called a finite AP. Infinite AP - The AP that does not have a last term and has an infinite number of terms is called an infinite AP.

- The AP that does not have a last term and has an infinite number of terms is called an infinite AP. In order to find an AP, all you require is to know the first term ‘a’ and the common difference ‘d’. For example: if the first term is 3 and the common difference is 2, then AP will be 3, 5, 7, 9… and so on.

How to find out if the given AP is an AP or not?

If an AP has been given to you and you have been asked to identify if the given set of numbers is AP or not, all you have to do is find out the first term and the common difference. Since the number presented at the first can be easily identified, you can easily get your first term. For common differences, you have to subtract the latter term from the preceding term. If you find a common difference after 3 to 4 subtractions, then it is an AP.

If a set of numbers does not possess a common difference among its terms, then it is not an AP.

How to find the nth term is an AP? (Formula)

In order to find the nth term (a n ), follow the below-mentioned formula.

A n = a + (n-1) d

The last term in an AP is also denoted as ‘I’ or ‘a m ’

’ Sum of n terms of an AP =

= Sum of an AP when there are n terms -

- If a, b, and c are in AP, then b =(a+c)/2, and b is called the arithmetic mean of a and c.

For complete Class 10 Arithmetic Progressions Short Notes, click on the link below

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Mathematics

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Real Numbers

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Polynomials

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Pair of Linear Equations In Two Variables