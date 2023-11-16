Quadratic Equations Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 4, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Quadratic Equations Notes: Class 10 Chapter 4 Quadratic Equations revision notes have been provided to you in this article. These short notes on quadratic equations will further add to your knowledge related to the chapter and assist you in preparing well for the examinations.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 4 Quadratic Equations

Quadratic Equation- The polynomial p(x) with a degree of 2 is called a quadratic equation. Examples of quadratic equation are as follows: 2x 2 – 3x + 1 = 0, 4x – 3x 2 + 2 = 0 and 1 – x 2 + 300 = 0

The polynomial p(x) with a degree of 2 is called a quadratic equation. Examples of quadratic equation are as follows: 2x – 3x + 1 = 0, 4x – 3x + 2 = 0 and 1 – x + 300 = 0 Standard form of a quadratic equation - When we write the terms of p(x) in descending order of their degrees, then we get the standard form of the equation. That is, ax2 + bx + c = 0, a ¹ 0 is called the standard form of a quadratic equation.

- When we write the terms of p(x) in descending order of their degrees, then we get the standard form of the equation. That is, ax2 + bx + c = 0, a ¹ 0 is called the standard form of a quadratic equation. To check if an equation is quadratic or not, the LHS side has to be converted into an equation, which has to be then put equal to the RHS. If the equalization gets you an equation in the form of a quadratic equation, then the equation is a quadratic equation.

The roots of the quadratic equation can be found by the factorization method, The middle term is split into two parts, thus providing you with the roots.

Since b2– 4ac determines whether the quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0 has real roots or not, b2 – 4ac is called the discriminant of this quadratic equation.

