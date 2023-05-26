CBSE Class 10 Russian Sample Paper 2023-24: Download in PDF with Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Russian 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 Russian Sample Paper for CBSE Board Exam 2024 is provided in this article along with its marking scheme cum solution. Download to check the question paper pattern for year-end board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Russian Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Russian subject can be accessed from this article. The sample paper provided here is released by CBSE Board for the current academic session. The board has published the sample papers to release the question paper pattern for CBSE Class 10 Russian Board Exam 2024. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Russian Sample Paper 2024 in PDF from the direct link provided in this article. We have also provided the marking scheme link from where students can check the solutions for questions given in Russian Sample Paper of CBSE Class 10. This marking scheme also helps to understand the marks distribution scheme that is to be followed in the CBSE’s answer sheet evaluation process. Therefore, CBSE Class 10 students must check the new sample paper and marking scheme to understand what to expect from the year-end CBSE Class 10 Russian exam and how to make preparations for that. Download CBSE Class 10 Russian Sample Paper 2024 and CBSE Marking Scheme in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Russian (Code No. 021) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

In CBSE Board Exams 2024, the Class 10 Russian Exam will be for total 80 marks and the time duration for completing the paper will be 3 hours.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus 2023-24

SECTION A - Reading Comprehension

I.Read the text given below and answer any 5 out of 6 questions following it (5 x 2 = 10)

Section B – Composition and Writing

II.Write an essay of about 100 – 150 words on any one of the following topics: (1 x 15 = 15)

Section C – Applied Grammar

III.Put the words given in the brackets in proper form/ case. Add preposition, wherever necessary. Attempt 5 out of 6 questions (5 x 3 = 15)

IV.Put proper form of the adjective in any 5 out of the 6 following sentences (5 x 1 = 5)

V.Fill in the blanks with proper form of the word «который» in any 5 of the following sentences (5 x 1 = 5)

.

.

.

Get PDF of the CBSE Class 10 Russian Sample Paper and its marking scheme from the respective links mentioned in the table below:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2024 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 - All Subjects