CBSE Class 11 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th Artificial Intelligence Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Artificial Intelligence Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Artificial Intelligence Syllabus for Class 11: Artificial intelligence is one of the skilled subjects offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This course aims to provide students with shoes to match the pace of the developing world of technology. The curriculum of this course is vast and filled with amazing technical information. Students who have opted for this can now download its syllabus from the official website of CBSE or check this article.

Here we have described the complete CBSE Class 11 AI syllabus 2023–24 along with its course structure. Students can download the syllabus PDF here for free. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Artificial Intelligence syllabus for 2023–24 here.

Read: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Artificial Intelligence Course Structure

CBSE | DEPARTMENT OF SKILL EDUCATION

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (SUBJECT CODE - 843)

Class XI (Session 2023-2024)

Total Marks: 100 (Theory - 50 + Practical - 50)

UNITS HOURS (Theory + Practical) MAX. MARKS (Theory + Practical) Part A Employability Skills Unit 1 : Communication Skills-III 10 2 Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills-III 10 2 Unit 3 : ICT Skills-III 10 2 Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills-III 15 2 Unit 5 : Green Skills-III 05 2 Total 50 10 Part B Subject Specific Skills To be assessed in Theory Exams Unit 1: Introduction To AI 30 08 Unit 2: AI Applications & Methodologies 30 10 Unit 4: AI Values (Ethical Decision Making) 05 04 Unit 5: Introduction To Storytelling 20 08 Unit 8: Regression 30 10 To be assessed through Practical only Unit 3: Maths For AI 10 - Unit 6: Critical & Creative Thinking 05 - Unit 7: Data Analysis (Computational Thinking) 30 - Unit 9: Classification & Clustering 20 - Unit 10: AI Values (Bias Awareness) 30 - Total 210 40 Part C Practical Work Practical Examination 40 Viva-Voce Total 40 Part D Project Work/ Field Visit/ Project/ Ideation + presentation 10 Viva-Voce Total 10 GRAND TOTAL 260 100

CBSE Class 11 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2023-24

DETAILED CURRICULUM/ TOPICS FOR CLASS XI

PART-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

S. No. Units Duration in Hours 1. Unit 1: Communication Skills-III 10 2. Unit 2: Self-management Skills-III 10 3. Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-III 10 4. Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-III 15 5. Unit 5: Green Skills-III 05 TOTAL 50

NOTE: Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.

Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

Level I: AI Informed (AI Foundations) · Unit1: Introduction to AI · Unit 2: AI Applications & Methodologies · Unit 3: Math for AI · Unit 4: AI Values (Ethical Decision Making) · Unit 5: Introduction to Storytelling

Level 2: AI Inquired (AI Apply) · Unit 6: Critical & Creative Thinking · Unit 7: Data Analysis (Computational Thinking) · Unit 8: Regression · Unit 9: Classification & Clustering · Unit 10: AI Values (Bias Awareness)

DETAILED CURRICULUM/ TOPICS

LEVEL I: AI INFORMED (AI Foundations) -

UNIT TOPICS LEARNING OUTCOMES Unit 1: Introduction (knowledge) Introduction-AI for everyone · What is AI? o Kids can AI · History of AI · What is Machine Learning o Difference between conventional programming and machine learning o How is Machine learning related to AI? · What is data? o Structured o Unstructured o Examples of unstructured data- text, images · Terminology and Related Concepts Intro to AI o Machine learning o Supervised learning (examples) o Unsupervised learning (examples) o Deep learning o Reinforcement learning o Machine Learning Techniques and Training o Neural Networks · What machine learning can and cannot do · More examples of what machine learning can and cannot do · Jobs in AI Knowledge – Define AI andML Comprehension – What arethe AI products/ applications in society and how are they different from non- AI products/ applications? Evaluation – What kind ofjobs may appear in the future? Unit 2: AI Applications and Methodologies (Introduction) (Knowledge) Present day AI and Applications · Key Fields of Application in AI o Chatbots (Natural Language Processing, speech) o Alexa, Siri and others o Computer vision o Weather Predictions o Price forecast for commodities o Self-driving cars · Characteristics and types of AI o Data driven o Autonomous systems o Recommender systems o Human like Knowledge – Where can AIbe applied (like in the field ofComputer vision, Speech, Text, etc.), What is deep learning? Comprehension – How AIwill impact our society Analysis – How should weget ready for the AI age (future)

· Cognitive Computing (Perception, Learning, Reasoning) Cognitive computing · Recommended deep-dive in NLP, CV, etc.* · AI and Society coursera-ai-for-everyone · The Future with AI, and AI in Action (Introduction) · Non-technical explanation of deep learning coursera-ai-for-everyone Unit 3: Maths for AI (Recap) (Knowledge) · Introduction to matrices (Recap) · Introduction to set theory (Recap) o Introduction to data table joins · Simple statistical concepts · Visual representation of data, bar graph, histogram, frequency bins, scatter plots, etc. · With co-ordinates and graphs introduction to dimensionality of data · Simple linear equation o Least square method of regression Comprehension – Linear Algebra, Statistics, Basics of Graphs and Set theory Application – Application of Math in AI Synthesis – Representing data in term of mathematical formula Unit 4: AI Values (Ethical decision making) (Values) AI: Issues, Concerns and Ethical Considerations · Issues and Concerns around AI · AI and Ethical Concerns · AI and Bias · AI: Ethics, Bias, and Trust · Employment and AI Knowledge – Ethics, Bias, Impacts of bias on society Application – Spot issue in data, Make arguments, Apply rules Unit 5: Introduction to story telling (Skills) · Storytelling: communication across the ages o Learn why storytelling is so powerful and cross-cultural, and what this means for data storytelling · The Need for Storytelling · Story telling with data o By the numbers: How to tell a great story with your data. · Conflict and Resolution o Everyone wants to resolve conflict, and a good data storyteller is there to help! · Storytelling for audience o Your data storytelling depends on the background knowledge of your audience. · Insights from storytelling o Make the audience care about the data o Keep the audience engaged o Create from the end; present from the beginning o Start with an anecdote, end with the data o Build suspense, not surprise Skill – Imagination, mapping the plot into key events increasing memory retention. Application- Helping in creating blogs, videos, and other content.

LEVEL 2: AI INQUIRED (AI Apply)

UNIT TOPICS LEARNING OUTCOMES Unit 6: Critical and Creative thinking (Skills) · Design thinking framework o Right questioning (5W and 1H) o Identifying the problem to solve o Ideate Skill – Understanding the problem and being able to express the same Creativity – To be able to develop/innovate from design a solution Unit 7: Data Analysis (Computational thinking) (Skills) · Types of structured data o Date and time o String o Categorical · Representation of data · Exploring Data Exploring data (Pattern recognition) o Cases, variables and levels of measurement o Data matrix and frequency table o Graphs and shapes of distributions o Mode, median and mean o Range, interquartile range and box plot o Variance and standard deviation o Z-scores o Example o Practice exercise Knowledge – Types of structured data, statistical principals – frequency tables, mean, median, mode, range, etc. Application – Representing data in terms of graphs, statistical models Synthesis – To be able to represent a simple problem in terms of numbers Unit 8: Regression (Knowledge) · Correlation and Regression o Crosstabs and scatterplots o Pearson's r o Regression - Finding the line o Regression - Describing the line o Regression - How good is the line? o Correlation is not causation o Example contingency table o Example Pearson's r and regression Readings o Correlation o Regression o Caveats and examples o Practice exercise Correlation and Regression o Explain the importance of data from above examples o How prediction changes with changing data? Knowledge – Correlations, Regression, and other related terms Applications – Being able to relate data with regression and correlation. Everyday applications of these mathematical concepts.

UNIT TOPICS LEARNING OUTCOMES Unit 9: Classification& Clustering (Knowledge) · What is a classification problem? · Examples - Simple binary classification · Introduction to binary classification with logistic regression · True positives, true negatives, false positives and false negatives o Where we should care more with examples o Example- false negative of a disease detection can have different implication than false positive, one will be more physical harm and other will be mental · Practice exercise on simple Binary Classification model Knowledge – What is classification and its types, what kind of problems may be placed under the category of a classification problem Applications – Where to apply classification principals Analysis – Impact of the application of incorrect algorithms on society · What is a clustering problem? · Why is it unsupervised? · Examples · Practice exercise on simple Clustering model Knowledge – Clustering problems and its application, why is it called clustering Application – Application of clustering problem using standard models Unit 10: AI Values (Bias awareness) · AI working for good · Principles for ethical AI · Types of bias (personal /cultural · /societal) · How bias influences AI based decisions · How data driven decisions can be debiased · Hands on exercise to Detect the Bias (Intro to AI) Knowledge – What is ethics, Impact of ethics on society, the impact of bias on AI functioning (Values) Evaluation – Biases in data, how to de-bias or neutralize the biased data Application – Finding bias in acquired dataset

Also Read: