CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 11 Biology is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Biology exam.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)
Evaluation Scheme
Theory
Units
Term - 1
Marks
I
Diversity of Living Organisms: Chapter - 1, 2, 3 and 4
15
II
Structural Organization in Plants and Animals: Chapter – 5 and 7
08
III
Cell: Structure and Function: Chapter – 8 and 9
12
THEORY
Term – I
Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms
Chapter-1: The Living World
What is living? Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; concept of species
and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature.
Chapter-2: Biological Classification
Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi
into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.
Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
Salient features and classification of plants into major groups - Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta
and Gymnospermae. (salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of each category).
Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates up
to class level (salient features and distinguishing features of a few examples of each category).
(No live animals or specimen should be displayed.)
Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plants
Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
Morphology of inflorescence and flower, Description of 01 family: Solanaceae or Liliaceae (to
be dealt along with the relevant experiments of the Practical Syllabus).
Chapter-7: Structural Organization in Animals
Animal tissues.
Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function
Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant
cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and
function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles,
mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles
(ultrastructure and function); nucleus.
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, nucleic acids; Enzymes- types, properties, enzyme action.
Download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)