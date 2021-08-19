CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 11 Biology is available here for download in PDF format.

It is important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Biology exam.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)

Evaluation Scheme Theory Units Term - 1 Marks I Diversity of Living Organisms: Chapter - 1, 2, 3 and 4 15 II Structural Organization in Plants and Animals: Chapter – 5 and 7 08 III Cell: Structure and Function: Chapter – 8 and 9 12

THEORY

Term – I

Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

What is living? Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; concept of species

and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature.

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi

into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Salient features and classification of plants into major groups - Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta

and Gymnospermae. (salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of each category).

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates up

to class level (salient features and distinguishing features of a few examples of each category).

(No live animals or specimen should be displayed.)

Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Morphology of inflorescence and flower, Description of 01 family: Solanaceae or Liliaceae (to

be dealt along with the relevant experiments of the Practical Syllabus).

Chapter-7: Structural Organization in Animals

Animal tissues.

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant

cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and

function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles,

mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles

(ultrastructure and function); nucleus.

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, nucleic acids; Enzymes- types, properties, enzyme action.

Download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)