Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 11 Biology is available here for download in PDF format. 

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 11:05 IST
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 11 Biology is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Biology exam.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Biology & Other Subjects: Download Subject-wise PDF

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)

Evaluation Scheme

Theory

Units

Term - 1

Marks

I

Diversity of Living Organisms: Chapter - 1, 2, 3 and 4

15

II

Structural Organization in Plants and Animals: Chapter – 5 and 7

08

III

Cell: Structure and Function: Chapter – 8 and 9

12

THEORY

Term – I

Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

What is living? Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; concept of species 

and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature.

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi 

into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Salient features and classification of plants into major groups - Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta 

and Gymnospermae. (salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of each category). 

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates up 

to class level (salient features and distinguishing features of a few examples of each category).

(No live animals or specimen should be displayed.)

Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Morphology of inflorescence and flower, Description of 01 family: Solanaceae or Liliaceae (to 

be dealt along with the relevant experiments of the Practical Syllabus).

Chapter-7: Structural Organization in Animals

Animal tissues. 

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant 

cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and 

function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, 

mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles 

(ultrastructure and function); nucleus.

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, nucleic acids; Enzymes- types, properties, enzyme action.

Download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 (PDF)

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post

Comments