Presentation of Data Class 11 Notes: CBSE 11th Economics Chapter 4, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Presentation of Data Revision Notes

Presentation of Data Class 11 Revision Notes

Presentation of data teaches students about the power of visualization. How data can be represented in a manner such that it becomes understandable, informative, and interesting at the same time. Economists use multiple forms of representation to showcase different types of data. Each of the forms is explained in detail here so that it becomes easier for students to present data in different forms, as per the requirement.

This article also presents links to other important study materials for Class 11 students.

Revision Notes for Class 11 Economics Chapter 4 are presented below:

Presentation of Data- Since data is complex and voluminous, it has to be presented in a manner such that the data becomes understandable and presentable.

Forms of Presentation:

1.Textual or Descriptive Presentation- In this form of presentation, data are described within the text. It is suitable when the quantity of data is not too large. The benefit of using this form is that it gives room for explanation of all relevant data and a disadvantage is that person has to go through every single line for conclusion.

2.Tabular Presentation- In this form, data is presented in rows and columns. The most important advantage of tabulation is that it organizes data for further statistical treatment and decision-making. The classification used in tabulation is of four kinds:

Qualitative Classification - When classification is done according to attributes, such as social status, physical status, nationality, etc., it is called qualitative classification.

- When classification is done according to attributes, such as social status, physical status, nationality, etc., it is called qualitative classification. Quantitative Classification - When classification is done on the basis of characteristics that are quantitative in nature is called quantitative classification.

- When classification is done on the basis of characteristics that are quantitative in nature is called quantitative classification. Temporal Classification : In this classification, time becomes the classifying variable and data are categorized according to time. Time may be in hours, days, weeks, months, years, etc.

: In this classification, time becomes the classifying variable and data are categorized according to time. Time may be in hours, days, weeks, months, years, etc. Spatial Classification: When classification is done on the basis of place, it is called spatial classification. The place may be a village/tow

Parts of a Table:

Table Number - A table number is assigned to a table for identification purposes. If more than one table is presented, it is the table number that distinguishes one table from another. It is given at the top or at the beginning of the title of the table. Generally, table numbers are whole numbers in ascending order if there are many tables in a book.

- A table number is assigned to a table for identification purposes. If more than one table is presented, it is the table number that distinguishes one table from another. It is given at the top or at the beginning of the title of the table. Generally, table numbers are whole numbers in ascending order if there are many tables in a book. Title - It narrates the contents of the table. It has to be clear, brief, and carefully worded so that the interpretations made from the table are clear and free from ambiguity. It finds a place at the head of the table succeeding the table number or just below it.

- It narrates the contents of the table. It has to be clear, brief, and carefully worded so that the interpretations made from the table are clear and free from ambiguity. It finds a place at the head of the table succeeding the table number or just below it. Captions or Column Headings - At the top of each column in a table a column designation is given to explain the figures of the column. This is called a caption or column heading.

- At the top of each column in a table a column designation is given to explain the figures of the column. This is called a caption or column heading. Stubs or Row Headings - Like a caption or column heading, each row of the table has to be given a heading. The designations of the rows are also called stubs or stub items, and the complete left column is known as the stub column.

- Like a caption or column heading, each row of the table has to be given a heading. The designations of the rows are also called stubs or stub items, and the complete left column is known as the stub column. Body - The body of a table is the main part and it contains the actual data. The location of any one figure/data in the table is fixed and determined by the row and column of the table.\

- The body of a table is the main part and it contains the actual data. The location of any one figure/data in the table is fixed and determined by the row and column of the table.\ Unit of Measurement - Units of measurement must be stated along with the title. If different units are there for rows or columns of the table, these units must be stated along with ‘stubs’ or ‘captions.

- Units of measurement must be stated along with the title. If different units are there for rows or columns of the table, these units must be stated along with ‘stubs’ or ‘captions. Source - It is a brief statement or phrase indicating the source of data presented in the table. If more than one source is there, all the sources are to be written in the source. The source is generally written at the bottom of the table.

- It is a brief statement or phrase indicating the source of data presented in the table. If more than one source is there, all the sources are to be written in the source. The source is generally written at the bottom of the table. Note- Note is the last part of the table. It explains the specific feature of the data content of the table which is not self-explanatory and has not been explained earlier.

3.Diagrammatic Presentation- Diagrams may be less accurate but are much more effective than tables in presenting the data. Various kinds of diagrams are as follows:

Geometric diagram - A bar diagram and a pie diagram are the two types of geometric diagrams. The bar diagram comprises a group of equispaced and equiwidth rectangular bars for each class or category of data. Height or length of the bar reads the magnitude of data. Bar diagrams are further categorized into simple bar diagrams, multiple bar diagrams, and component bar diagram. A pie diagram is also a component diagram, but unlike a bar diagram, here it is a circle whose area is proportionally divided among the components.

- A bar diagram and a pie diagram are the two types of geometric diagrams. The bar diagram comprises a group of equispaced and equiwidth rectangular bars for each class or category of data. Height or length of the bar reads the magnitude of data. Bar diagrams are further categorized into simple bar diagrams, multiple bar diagrams, and component bar diagram. A pie diagram is also a component diagram, but unlike a bar diagram, here it is a circle whose area is proportionally divided among the components. Frequency diagram - Data in the form of grouped frequency distributions are generally represented by frequency diagrams like histograms, frequency polygons, frequency curves, and ogive.

- Data in the form of grouped frequency distributions are generally represented by frequency diagrams like histograms, frequency polygons, frequency curves, and ogive. Arithmetic line graph- An arithmetic line graph is also called a time series graph. In this graph, time(hour, day/date, week, month, year, etc.) is plotted along the x-axis and the value of the variable (time series data) is along the y-axis.

To download the revision notes for Class 11 Economics Chapter 4, click on the link below

This chapter is comparatively short and easier to grasp. These notes shall be enough for your preparation for the annual examinations.

