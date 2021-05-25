Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. You can also download it in PDF format

Created On: May 25, 2021 12:43 IST
CBSE 2021-22
CBSE 2021-22
Download this Page as PDF

Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. You can also download it from the link given at the end of this article. It is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Geography exams.

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 

Part

Units

No. of

Periods

Marks

A

Fundamentals of Physical Geography

89

35 Marks

 

Unit-1: Geography as a discipline

06

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

Unit-2: The Earth

11

 

Unit-3: Landforms

20

 

Unit-4: Climate

30

 

Unit-5: Water (Oceans)

10

 

Unit-6: Life on the Earth

07

 

Map and diagram

05

5

B

India-Physical Environment

78

35 Marks

 

Unit-7: Introduction

04

 

 

 

30

 

Unit-8: Physiography

28

 

Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil

28

 

Unit-10: Natural hazards and disasters

14

 

Map and Diagram

04

5

 

Total

167

70 Marks

C

Practical Work in Geography Part I

50

30 Marks

 

Unit-1: Fundamentals of Maps

20

10 Marks

 

Unit-2: Topographic and Weather Maps

30

15 Marks

 

Practical Record Book and Viva

 

5 Marks

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Subjects!
Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Unit 1: Geography as a Discipline

Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of

spatial attributes

Branches of Geography: Physical Geography and

Human Geography

Scope and Career Options (Non-evaluative)

Unit 2: The Earth

Origin and evolution of the earth; interior of the earth

Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics

Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, types and effects

Unit 3: Landforms

Rocks: major types of rocks and their characteristics

Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil-formation

Landforms and their evolution- Brief erosional and depositional features

Unit 4: Climate

Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate

Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earth-heating and cooling of atmosphere (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature

Pressure-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones

Precipitation-evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution

Climate and Global Concerns

Unit 5: Water (Oceans)

Basics of Oceanography

Oceans - distribution of temperature and salinity

Movements of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs

Ocean resources and pollution

Unit 6: Life on the Earth

Biosphere - importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation; ecosystem and ecological balance

Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline Physical/Political map of the world.

Part B: India-Physical Environment

Unit 7: Introduction

Location, space relations, India's place in the world

Unit 8: Physiography

Structure and Relief; Physiographic Divisions

Drainage systems: Concept of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers

Unit 9: Climate, Vegetation and Soil

Weather and climate - spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, pressure winds and rainfall, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal, variability of rainfalls: spatial and temporal; use of weather charts

Natural vegetation-forest types and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves

Soils - major types (ICAR's classification) and their distribution, soil degradation and conservation

Unit 10: Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management

Floods, Cloudbursts

Droughts: types and impact

Earthquakes and Tsunami

Cyclones: features and impact

Landslides

Map Work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline Political/Physical map of India

Part C: Practical Work in Geography Part I

Unit 1: Fundamentals of Maps

Geo spatial data, Concept of Geographical data matrix;

Point, line, area data

Maps -types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding direction and use of symbols

Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, construction and properties of projection: Conical with one standard parallel and Mercator's projection. (only two projections)

Unit 2: Topographic and Weather Maps

Study of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000

Survey of India maps); contour cross section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements

Aerial Photographs: Types and Geometry-vertical aerial photographs; difference between maps and aerial photographs; photo scale determination.

Identification of physical and cultural features

Satellite imageries, stages in remote sensing data acquisition,

platform and sensors and data products, (photographic and digital)

Use of weather instruments: thermometer, wet and dry-bulb thermometer, barometer, wind vane, rain gauge

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

Viva to be based on Practical Unit I and II only

For more information, download CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address