CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22.
Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. You can also download it from the link given at the end of this article. It is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Geography exams.
Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography
Unit 1: Geography as a Discipline
Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of
spatial attributes
Branches of Geography: Physical Geography and
Human Geography
Scope and Career Options (Non-evaluative)
Unit 2: The Earth
Origin and evolution of the earth; interior of the earth
Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics
Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, types and effects
Unit 3: Landforms
Rocks: major types of rocks and their characteristics
Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil-formation
Landforms and their evolution- Brief erosional and depositional features
Unit 4: Climate
Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate
Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earth-heating and cooling of atmosphere (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature
Pressure-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones
Precipitation-evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution
Climate and Global Concerns
Unit 5: Water (Oceans)
Basics of Oceanography
Oceans - distribution of temperature and salinity
Movements of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs
Ocean resources and pollution
Unit 6: Life on the Earth
Biosphere - importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation; ecosystem and ecological balance
Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline Physical/Political map of the world.
Part B: India-Physical Environment
Unit 7: Introduction
Location, space relations, India's place in the world
Unit 8: Physiography
Structure and Relief; Physiographic Divisions
Drainage systems: Concept of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers
Unit 9: Climate, Vegetation and Soil
Weather and climate - spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, pressure winds and rainfall, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal, variability of rainfalls: spatial and temporal; use of weather charts
Natural vegetation-forest types and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves
Soils - major types (ICAR's classification) and their distribution, soil degradation and conservation
Unit 10: Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management
Floods, Cloudbursts
Droughts: types and impact
Earthquakes and Tsunami
Cyclones: features and impact
Landslides
Map Work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline Political/Physical map of India
Part C: Practical Work in Geography Part I
Unit 1: Fundamentals of Maps
Geo spatial data, Concept of Geographical data matrix;
Point, line, area data
Maps -types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding direction and use of symbols
Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, construction and properties of projection: Conical with one standard parallel and Mercator's projection. (only two projections)
Unit 2: Topographic and Weather Maps
Study of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000
Survey of India maps); contour cross section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements
Aerial Photographs: Types and Geometry-vertical aerial photographs; difference between maps and aerial photographs; photo scale determination.
Identification of physical and cultural features
Satellite imageries, stages in remote sensing data acquisition,
platform and sensors and data products, (photographic and digital)
Use of weather instruments: thermometer, wet and dry-bulb thermometer, barometer, wind vane, rain gauge
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
Viva to be based on Practical Unit I and II only
For more information, download CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)