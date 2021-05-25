CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 

Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. You can also download it from the link given at the end of this article. It is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Geography exams.

Part Units No. of Periods Marks A Fundamentals of Physical Geography 89 35 Marks Unit-1: Geography as a discipline 06 30 Unit-2: The Earth 11 Unit-3: Landforms 20 Unit-4: Climate 30 Unit-5: Water (Oceans) 10 Unit-6: Life on the Earth 07 Map and diagram 05 5 B India-Physical Environment 78 35 Marks Unit-7: Introduction 04 30 Unit-8: Physiography 28 Unit-9: Climate, vegetation and soil 28 Unit-10: Natural hazards and disasters 14 Map and Diagram 04 5 Total 167 70 Marks C Practical Work in Geography Part I 50 30 Marks Unit-1: Fundamentals of Maps 20 10 Marks Unit-2: Topographic and Weather Maps 30 15 Marks Practical Record Book and Viva 5 Marks

Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Unit 1: Geography as a Discipline

Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of

spatial attributes

Branches of Geography: Physical Geography and

Human Geography

Scope and Career Options (Non-evaluative)

Unit 2: The Earth

Origin and evolution of the earth; interior of the earth

Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics

Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, types and effects

Unit 3: Landforms

Rocks: major types of rocks and their characteristics

Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil-formation

Landforms and their evolution- Brief erosional and depositional features

Unit 4: Climate

Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate

Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earth-heating and cooling of atmosphere (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature

Pressure-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones

Precipitation-evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution

Climate and Global Concerns

Unit 5: Water (Oceans)

Basics of Oceanography

Oceans - distribution of temperature and salinity

Movements of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs

Ocean resources and pollution

Unit 6: Life on the Earth

Biosphere - importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation; ecosystem and ecological balance

Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline Physical/Political map of the world.

Part B: India-Physical Environment

Unit 7: Introduction

Location, space relations, India's place in the world

Unit 8: Physiography

Structure and Relief; Physiographic Divisions

Drainage systems: Concept of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers

Unit 9: Climate, Vegetation and Soil

Weather and climate - spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, pressure winds and rainfall, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal, variability of rainfalls: spatial and temporal; use of weather charts

Natural vegetation-forest types and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves

Soils - major types (ICAR's classification) and their distribution, soil degradation and conservation

Unit 10: Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management

Floods, Cloudbursts

Droughts: types and impact

Earthquakes and Tsunami

Cyclones: features and impact

Landslides

Map Work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline Political/Physical map of India

Part C: Practical Work in Geography Part I

Unit 1: Fundamentals of Maps

Geo spatial data, Concept of Geographical data matrix;

Point, line, area data

Maps -types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding direction and use of symbols

Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, construction and properties of projection: Conical with one standard parallel and Mercator's projection. (only two projections)

Unit 2: Topographic and Weather Maps

Study of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000

Survey of India maps); contour cross section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements

Aerial Photographs: Types and Geometry-vertical aerial photographs; difference between maps and aerial photographs; photo scale determination.

Identification of physical and cultural features

Satellite imageries, stages in remote sensing data acquisition,

platform and sensors and data products, (photographic and digital)

Use of weather instruments: thermometer, wet and dry-bulb thermometer, barometer, wind vane, rain gauge

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

Viva to be based on Practical Unit I and II only

