CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Syllabus 2022-2023: Download List of Experiments with Instructions & Evaluation Scheme

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practicals would be conducted for 30 marks that would be added to a student’s final score in the CBSE Class 11 Physics Annual Exam 2022-2023. Therefore, students should take the practical part seriously so that they can boost their overall scores. They must know the practical syllabus and evaluation scheme and should learn the step-wise procedure for conducting all the experiments mentioned in the syllabus below. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF.

Check CBSE Class 11 Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 below:

PRACTICALS (Total Periods: 60)

The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include:

Record of at least 8 Experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students.

Record of at least 6 Activities [with 3 each from section A and section B], to be performed by the students.

Report of the project carried out by the students

EVALUATION SCHEME

Time 3 hours Max. Marks: 30 Topic Marks Two experiments one from each section 7 + 7 Practical record (experiment and activities) 5 One activity from any section 3 Investigatory Project 3 Viva on experiments, activities and project 5 Total 30

SECTION–A

Experiments

1.To measure diameter of a small spherical/cylindrical body and to measure internal diameter and depth of a given beaker/calorimeter using Vernier Callipers and hence find its volume. 2. To measure diameter of a given wire and thickness of a given sheet using screw gauge. 3. To determine volume of an irregular lamina using screw gauge. 4. To determine radius of curvature of a given spherical surface by a spherometer. 5. To determine the mass of two different objects using a beam balance. 6. To find the weight of a given body using parallelogram law of vectors. 7. Using a simple pendulum, plot its L-T2 graph and use it to find the effective length of second's pendulum. 8. To study variation of time period of a simple pendulum of a given length by taking bobs of same size but different masses and interpret the result. 9. To study the relationship between force of limiting friction and normal reaction and to find the co- efficient of friction between a block and a horizontal surface. 10. To find the downward force, along an inclined plane, acting on a roller due to gravitational pull of the earth and study its relationship with the angle of inclination θ by plotting graph between force and Sinθ.

Activities

1.To make a paper scale of given least count, e.g., 0.2cm, 0.5 cm. 2. To determine mass of a given body using a metre scale by principle of moments. 3. To plot a graph for a given set of data, with proper choice of scales and error bars. 4. To measure the force of limiting friction for rolling of a roller on a horizontal plane. 5. To study the variation in range of a projectile with angle of projection. 6. To study the conservation of energy of a ball rolling down on an inclined plane (using a double inclined plane). 7. To study dissipation of energy of a simple pendulum by plotting a graph between square of amplitude and time.

SECTION–B

Experiments

1.To determine Young's modulus of elasticity of the material of a given wire. 2. To find the force constant of a helical spring by plotting a graph between load and extension. 3. To study the variation in volume with pressure for a sample of air at constant temperature by plotting graphs between P and V, and between P and 1/V. 4. To determine the surface tension of water by capillary rise method. 5. To determine the coefficient of viscosity of a given viscous liquid by measuring terminal velocity of a given spherical body. 6. To study the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time by plotting a cooling curve. 7. To determine specific heat capacity of a given solid by method of mixtures. 8. To study the relation between frequency and length of a given wire under constant tension using sonometer. 9. To study the relation between the length of a given wire and tension for constant frequency using sonometer. 10. To find the speed of sound in air at room temperature using a resonance tube by two resonance positions.

Activities

1.To observe change of state and plot a cooling curve for molten wax. 2. To observe and explain the effect of heating on a bi-metallic strip. 3. To note the change in level of liquid in a container on heating and interpret the observations. 4. To study the effect of detergent on surface tension of water by observing capillary rise. 5. To study the factors affecting the rate of loss of heat of a liquid. 6. To study the effect of load on depression of a suitably clamped metre scale loaded at (i) its end (ii) in the middle. 7. To observe the decrease in pressure with increase in velocity of a fluid.

Practical Examination for Visually Impaired Students

Class XI

Note: Same Evaluation scheme and general guidelines for visually impaired students as given for Class XII may be followed.

A.Items for Identification/Familiarity of the apparatus for assessment in practical’s (Allexperiments)

Spherical ball, Cylindrical objects, vernier calipers, beaker, calorimeter, Screw gauge, wire, Beam balance, spring balance, weight box, gram and milligram weights, forceps, Parallelogram law of vectors apparatus, pulleys and pans used in the same ‘weights’ used, Bob and string used in a simple pendulum, meter scale, split cork, suspension arrangement, stop clock/stop watch, Helical spring, suspension arrangement used, weights, arrangement used for measuring extension, Sonometer, Wedges, pan and pulley used in it, ‘weights’ Tuning Fork, Meter scale, Beam balance, Weight box, gram and milligram weights, forceps, Resonance Tube, Tuning Fork, Meter scale, Flask/Beaker used for adding water.

B.List of Practicals

1.To measure diameter of a small spherical/cylindrical body using vernier calipers. 2. To measure the internal diameter and depth of a given beaker/calorimeter using vernier calipers and hence find its volume. 3. To measure diameter of given wire using screw gauge. 4. To measure thickness of a given sheet using screw gauge. 5. To determine the mass of a given object using a beam balance. 6. To find the weight of given body using the parallelogram law of vectors. 7. Using a simple pendulum plot L-T and L-T2 graphs. Hence find the effective length of second’s pendulum using appropriate length values. 8.To find the force constant of given helical spring by plotting a graph between load and extension. 9. (i) To study the relation between frequency and length of a given wire under constant tension using a sonometer.

(ii) To study the relation between the length of a given wire and tension, for constant frequency, using a sonometer. 10. To find the speed of sound in air, at room temperature, using a resonance tube, by observing the two resonance positions.

Note: The above practicals may be carried out in an experiential manner rather than recording observations.

Prescribed Books:

Laboratory Manual of Physics, Class XI Published by NCERT

The list of other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also).

CBSE Class 11 Practical Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF Here