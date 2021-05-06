CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. The link to download the new CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus is given at the end of this article. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 11 Psychology exam.

Also Check:

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum 2021-22 Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Units Topics No. of periods Marks I What is Psychology? 16 7 II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology 20 10 III The Bases of Human Behavior 20 8 IV Human Development 16 6 V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 20 8 VI Learning 22 9 VII Human Memory 20 8 VIII Thinking 18 7 IX Motivation and Emotion 18 7 Total 170 70

Unit 1: What is Psychology?

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. What is Psychology?

⇒ Psychology as a Discipline

⇒ Psychology as a Natural Science

⇒ Psychology as a Social Science

3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour

4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology

5. Evolution of Psychology

6. Development of Psychology in India

7. Branches of Psychology

8. Themes of Research and Applications

9. Psychology and Other Disciplines

10. Psychologists at Work

11. Psychology in Everyday Life

Unit II: Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry

⇒ Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

⇒ Alternative Paradigms of Research

3. Nature of Psychological Data

4. Some Important Methods in Psychology

⇒ Observational Method

⇒ Experimental Method

⇒ Correlational Research

⇒ Survey Research

⇒ Psychological Testing

⇒ Case Study

5. Analysis of Data

⇒ Quantitative Method

⇒ Qualitative Method

6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

7. Ethical Issues

Unit III: The Bases of Human Behaviour

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Evolutionary Perspective

3. Biological and Cultural Roots

4. Biological Basis of Behaviour

⇒ Neurons

5. Structure and Functions of Nervous System and Endocrine System and their Relationship with Behaviour and Experience

⇒ The Nervous System

⇒ The Endocrine System

6. Heredity: Genes and Behaviour

7. Cultural Basis : Socio-Cultural Shaping of Behaviour

⇒ Concept of Culture

8. Enculturation

9. Socialization

10. Acculturation

Unit IV: Human Development

The topics in this unit are

1. Introduction

2. Meaning of Development

⇒ Life-Span Perspective on Development

3. Factors Influencing Development

4. Context of Development

5. Overview of Developmental Stages

⇒ Prenatal Stage

⇒ Infancy

⇒ Childhood

⇒ Challenges of Adolescence

⇒ Adulthood and Old Age

Unit V: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Knowing the world

3. Nature and varieties of Stimulus

4. Sense Modalities

⇒ Visual Sensation

⇒ Auditory Sensation

5. Attentional Processes

⇒ Selective Attention

⇒ Sustained Attention

6. Perceptual Processes

⇒ Processing Approaches in Perception

7. The Perceiver

8. Principles of Perceptual Organisation

9. Perception of Space, Depth and Distance

⇒ Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues

10. Perceptual Constancies

11. Illusions

12. Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception

Unit VI: Learning

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Learning

3. Paradigms of Learning

4. Classical Conditioning

⇒ Determinants of Classical Conditioning

5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning

⇒ Determinants of Operant Conditioning

6. Key Learning Processes

7. Observational Learning

8. Cognitive Learning

9. Verbal Learning

10. Concept Learning

11. Skill Learning

12. Transfer of Learning

13. Factors Facilitating Learning

14. The Learner : Learning Styles

15. Learning Disabilities

16. Applications of Learning Principles

Unit VII: Human Memory

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Memory

3. Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model

4. Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long- term Memories

5. Levels of Processing

6. Types of Long-term Memory

⇒ Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and

Semantic

7. Knowledge Representation and Organisation in

Memory

8. Memory as a Constructive Process

9. Nature and Causes of Forgetting

⇒ Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and

Retrieval Failure

10. Enhancing Memory

⇒ Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

Unit VIII: Thinking

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Thinking

⇒ Building Blocks of Thought

3. The Processes of Thinking

4. Problem Solving

5. Reasoning

6. Decision-making

7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking

⇒ Nature of Creative Thinking

⇒ Process of Creative Thinking

8. Developing Creative Thinking

⇒ Barriers to Creative Thinking

⇒ Strategies for Creative Thinking

9. Thought and Language

10. Development of Language and Language Use

Unit IX: Motivation and Emotion

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature of Motivation

3. Types of Motives

⇒ Biological Motives

⇒ Psychosocial Motives

4. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

5. Nature of Emotions

6. Physiological Bases of Emotions

7. Cognitive Bases of Emotions

8. Cultural Bases of Emotions

9. Expression of Emotions

⇒ Culture and Emotional Expression

⇒ Culture and Emotional Labelling

10. Managing Negative Emotions

11. Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.): 30 marks

The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry and related skills. Practical would involve conducting experiments and undertaking small studies, exercises, related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking).

Practical Examination

⇒ Practical (Experiments) file: 05 Marks

⇒ Project file: 05 Marks

⇒ Viva Voce (Project and experiments): 05 Marks

⇒ One experiment: 15 Marks*

* (05 Marks for conduct of practical and 10 Marks for report writing)

Download CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF