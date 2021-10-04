CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): Check CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2021-22

Check CBSE Sample Paper for Term 1 Class 12 Biotechnology board exam 2021-22. Download now with CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme.

Check CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for Term 1 Class 12 Biotechnology board exam 2021-22. Answers and CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 for this CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper are also available. Students having Biotechnology as one of their subjects can check these resources and enhance their level of preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2021-22:

Time: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION - A

Section – A consists of 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions from this section. The first attempted 20 questions would be evaluated.

1. It is possible to introduce colours into DNA by

A. FISH

B. Microaaray

C. Nick translation

D. SNP

2. The protein that provides the body structure and protection to our bones is

A. collagen.

B. hemoglobin.

C. actin

D. myosin

3. Restriction enzymes were discovered by

A. W. Arber, H. Smith and D. Nathans

B. Paul Berg and Herbert Boyer

C. Annie Chang and Stanley Cohen

D. Kerry Mullis

4. Foreign DNA is directly introduced in to the recipient cell using a fine micro-syringe to

transform it in the following techniqueA. Electroporation

B. Microinjection

C. Biolistics

D. Transfection

5. Which feature of the vectors provides flexibility in the choice of restriction enzymes?

A. MCS

B. Ori

C. Unique restriction enzyme recognition site

D. Size

6. Interferon β is used for the treatment of

A. Hepatitis C

B. Hepatitis B

C. Multiple Sclerosis

D. Chronic Granulomatous disease

7. In-situ activation of chymotrypsin takes place in the

A. jejunum.

B. duodenum.

C. ileum.

D. pancreas.

8. The enzymatic activity of subtilisin is contributed by

A. Ser 221, His 64 and Asp 32

B. Ser 32, His 221 and Asp 64

C. Ser 221, His 32 and Asp 64

D. Ser 32, His 64 and Asp 221

9. The most common type of restriction enzymes used in recombinant DNA technology are

A. Type I restriction enzymes

B. Type II restriction enzymes

C. Type III restriction enzymes

D. Type IV restriction enzymes

