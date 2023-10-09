Nature and Significance of Management Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 1, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Nature and Significance of Management Notes: Here, students can find handwritten Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 1 Nature and Significance of Management Notes. This will guide you in appropriate revision for upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

Nature and Significance of Management Class 12 Notes: This article brings to you complete and detailed revision notes for CBSE Class 12 Chapter 1 Nature and Significance of Management. These handwritten notes on the nature and significance of management from Class 12 Business Studies are for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. Nature and Significance of Management Class 12 notes pdf download link has been attached below for your reference.

How to make Revision Notes for exams

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to make revision notes for exams.

Read the chapters thoroughly

Pick up topics from the chapter and make them the headings and sub-headings of your notes

Write notes on the basis of your understanding of the topics, in a language that is understandable to you.

Make a separate list of important diagrams, formulas, graphs, or any such relevant information

Do not forget to pick up important points present between the lines. Add them as Notes in a separate box or highlight it at your convenience

Do not skip on topics or any points. Sometimes, small information leads to solving big questions

Design or present the notes in a format that is understandable, attractive, and easy-to-remember

Students can also use other effective methods of note making such as mind maps

Nature and Significance of Management Class 12 Revision Notes

What is Management?

Management is a larger term that incorporates various activities and takes charge of various existing activities in an enterprise. The act of managing, controlling, and ensuring the proper functioning of an organisation is the primary motive of management. Various other activities merged together to ensure smooth-functioning if an enterprise is called management. Every organization needs to have management and people to handle it. The main agenda of management is to bring effectiveness and efficiency to work.

Characteristics of Management

Different characteristics of management are as follows:

It is a goal-oriented process

It is all pervasive

It is multi-dimensional- Management takes place in three domains: Work, people, and operations

It is a continuous process

It is a group activity

It is a dynamic function

It is an intangible force

Objectives of Management

The following are the objectives of management:

Organisational Objective- Management is responsible for setting and achieving objectives for the organisation. The main objective of any organisation should be to utilise human and material resources to the maximum possible advantage. These are survival, profit, and growth.

Management is responsible for setting and achieving objectives for the organisation. The main objective of any organisation should be to utilise human and material resources to the maximum possible advantage. These are survival, profit, and growth. Social Objective- Every business has a social obligation to fulfill. It carries a social responsibility with itself. This responsibility could be serving a social cause, helping a certain section of our society, or working towards something of public interest. Environmental protection and providing amenities are some of the most applied social objectives of an organization.

Every business has a social obligation to fulfill. It carries a social responsibility with itself. This responsibility could be serving a social cause, helping a certain section of our society, or working towards something of public interest. Environmental protection and providing amenities are some of the most applied social objectives of an organization. Personnel Objective enterprise is formed by a group of people with diversified interests, objectives, and experiences. It is an objective of management to ensure that the personnel goals of the employees align with the company’s objectives.

Importance of Management

Management is important because of the following reasons:

Helps in achieving group goals

It increases efficiency

It creates a dynamic organisation

It helps in achieving personnel objectives

It helps in the development of society

Management as an Art- Management is considered to be an art because it makes use of some of the important features of art in it. These features are as follows:

Any form of art is based on theoretical knowledge. Similarly, management is based on some principles and theories laid out by prominent personalities.

The derived theories have to be personally and individually applied to form an art. Similarly, management is a personal application that varies from person to person.

Good management is based on practise and creativity.

Management as a Science- Management is a combination of science because of the following features it uses from science. The features are as follows:

Management is based on principles and theories and thus it is a systematized body of knowledge.

All these principles are formed after experimentation

The usage of principles of management is not universal and has to be modified as per the existing trends and situation

Management as a Profession- The following features of the profession define management as a profession:

Since management is based on principles, it is a well-defined body of knowledge

It is restricted by either an examination or test to be a profession

Management as a profession has been associated with various bodies of government.

It is based on a specified goal

Levels of Management

Different levels of management are as follows:

Top Management

Middle Management

Supervisory or Operational Management

Functions of Management

Functions of Management are as follows:

Planning

Organising

Staffing

Directing

Controlling

Co-ordination- The essence of management

Coordination is the force that binds all the other functions of management. It is the common thread that runs through all activities. The process of coordinating the activities of an organization begins at the planning stage itself.

Characteristics of Coordination

Coordination integrates group efforts

It ensures unity of action

It is a continuous process

It is an all-pervasive function

It is the responsibility of all the managers

It is a deliberate function

Importance of Coordination

With time, the size of an organization increases, thus increasing the need for efficient coordination between different teams working towards achieving the same objectives.

Co-ordination becomes easy when there is a functional division between a huge amount of people on the basis of their work

Nowadays, every organization looks towards achieving the ultimate goal of specializing. Co-ordination is required to even dream of becoming one.

To download revision notes for Class 12 Nature and Significance of Management, click on the link below

