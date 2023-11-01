Directing Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 7, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Directing Notes: In this article, students can find revision notes for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7, Directing along with a PDF download link for the same. Business Studies Class 12 Directing notes will help you understand and memorizing important parts of the chapter in an easy and convenient manner

Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7 Directing

What do you mean by Directing?

Directing refers to the process of instructing, guiding, counseling, motivating, and leading people in the organisation to achieve its objectives. It is one of the key managerial functions that take place throughout the life of an organization.

Characteristics of Directing

It initiates an action in the organisation

It takes place at every level in the organisation

It is a continuous process

It flows from top to bottom

Importance of Directing

It helps to take action to the attainment of desired objectives

It ensures that every effort of the employee contributes to the organisational performance.

It motivates employees through effective leadership

It initiates a conversation about the changes needed in the organisation.

It brings stability and balance since it fosters cooperation and commitment among the people

Principles of Directing

Maximum individual contribution - It says that directing techniques should encourage employees to give their best performance and their contribution should be maximum.

Harmony of objectives- Directing should maintain a balance between the employee's objective and the company's objective.

Unity of Command- This principle insists that a person in the organization should receive instructions from one superior only.

Appropriateness of direction technique - Appropriate motivational and leadership techniques should be used while directing.

Managerial communication - Directing should convey clear instructions to create total understanding to subordinates.

Use of informal organisation - A manager should make good use of informal groups formed within the orgaisation.

Leadership - Good directing leads to better leadership and enhancement of motivation in subordinates

Follow through- Good directing does not limit itself to initiation of action or distribution of tasks. Managers should constantly review the implementation of the said tasks.

Elements of Direction

Supervision

Motivation

Leadership

Communication

What do you mean by Supervision?

The process of guiding the efforts of employees and other resources to accomplish the desired objectives is called supervision. It means overseeing what is being done by subordinates and giving instructions to ensure the optimum utilization of resources and achievement of work targets.

