Planning Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 4, Download PDF

Why is Planning revision notes Class 12 important for boards?

Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, Planning is important for boards because of the following reasons:

It clears your doubts related to the Planning chapter

All the points are presented and explained briefly

Makes revision of the chapters easy and quick

Unconsciously fills your mind with all the important details related to planning and its aspects

Will help you recall the information during examinations

Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, Planning

What do you mean by Planning?

Planning is deciding in advance what to do and how to do it. It is one of the basic managerial functions. Planning therefore involves setting objectives and developing an appropriate course of action to achieve these objectives. It is also defined as setting objectives for a given time period, formulating various courses of action to achieve them, and then selecting the best possible alternative from among the various courses of action available.

Importance of Planning

Planning provides directions

It reduces the risks of uncertainty

It reduces overlapping and wasteful activities:

Planning promotes innovative ideas

It facilitates decision-making

It establishes standards for controlling

Features of Planning

Planning focuses on achieving objectives

It is a primary function of management

Planning is pervasive

It is continuous

Planning is futuristic

It involves decision-making

Planning is a mental exercise

Limitations of Planning

It leads to rigidity

Planning may not work in a dynamic environment

It reduces creativity

It involves huge costs

Planning is a time-consuming process

Planning does not guarantee success

Planning Process

The following process of planning is followed:

Setting the objectives

Developing Premises

Identifying alternative courses of action

Evaluating alternative courses

Selecting an alternative

Implementing the plan

Follow-up action

Types of Plans

The types of plans are as follows:

Single-use Plans- The plans that are created for non-recurring situations and for a single-time use are called single-use plans. These plans are not repeated and the duration of the plan extends till the completion of the project. These plans include budgets, programs, and projects.

The plans that are created for non-recurring situations and for a single-time use are called single-use plans. These plans are not repeated and the duration of the plan extends till the completion of the project. These plans include budgets, programs, and projects. Standing Plans- A standing plan is used for activities that occur regularly over a period of time. It is designed to ensure that the internal operations of an organization run smoothly. Such a plan greatly enhances efficiency in routine decision-making. It is usually developed once but is modified from time to time to meet business needs as required. Standing plans include policies, procedures, methods, and rules.

What do you mean by Objectives?

Objectives are the desired aim an organisation wants to reach. They are very basic to the organisation and they are defined as ends that the management seeks to achieve through its operations. They define the future state of affairs which the organisation strives to realize. They serve as a guide for overall business planning. Objectives need to be expressed in specific terms i.e., they should be measurable in quantitative terms.

What do you mean by Strategy?

Strategy is a comprehensive plan for accomplishing an organisation's objectives. This comprehensive plan will include three dimensions, determining long-term objectives, adopting a particular course of action, and allocating resources necessary to achieve the objective. Strategies usually take the course of forming the organization’s identity in the business environment.

What do you mean by Policy?

Policies are general statements that guide thinking or channelize energies toward a particular direction. They are guides to managerial action and decisions in the implementation of strategy. Policies define the broad parameters within which a manager may function.

What do you mean by Procedure?

Procedures are routine steps on how to carry out activities. They detail the exact manner in which any work is to be performed. They are specified in a chronological order. Procedures are specified steps to be followed in particular circumstances. The sequence of steps or actions to be taken is generally to enforce a policy and to attain pre-determined objectives.

What do you mean by Method?

Methods provide the prescribed ways or manner in which a task has to be performed considering the objective. Selection of the proper method saves time, money, and effort and increases efficiency. For imparting training to employees at various levels from top management to supervisory, different methods can be adopted.

What do you mean by Rule?

Rules are specific statements that inform what is to be done. They do not allow for any flexibility or discretion. It reflects a managerial decision that a certain action must or must not be taken. They are usually the simplest type of plan because there is no compromise or change unless a policy decision is taken.

What do you mean by Programme?

Programs are detailed statements about a project that outline the objectives, policies, procedures, rules, tasks, human and physical resources required, and the budget to implement any course of action.

What do you mean by Budget?

A budget is a statement of expected results expressed in numerical terms. It is a plan that quantifies future facts and figures. A budget is useful as it becomes easier to compare actual figures with expected figures and take corrective action subsequently.

