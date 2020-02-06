CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions and Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 12 (Consumer Protection)

Students appearing for CBSE Board exam 2020 can prepare themselves with the combined set of questions & answers. The given questions are from chapter 12 (Consumer Protection). This last chapter is from the second book- Business Finance and Marketing. The questions are taken from NCERT and other reference books which will help well in the preparation.
Q1- Mention the responsibilities of a consumer?
Ans- The major responsibilities of the consumer is mentioned in the following points below:
- Looking for Quality Marks
- Ensure Safety
- Honest Transactions:
- Asking for Cash Memo
- Reading Labels
Q2- Mention the Acts passed by the Indian Government for the protection of consumer's interests.
Ans- The various acts passed by the Government are:
- The Consumer Protection Act, 1986
- The Indian Contract Act, 1872
- The Sale of Goods Act, 1930
- The Essential Commodities Act, 1955
- The Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, 1937
- The Prevention of FoodAdulteration Act, 1954
- The Standards of Weights and Measures Act, 1976
- The Trade Marks Act, 1999
- The Competition Act, 2002
- The Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986
Q3- Who can file a complaint in the consumer court?
Ans- Any of the following can file a complaint in a consumer court:
- Registered consumer association or organisation
- The State and central government
- Any consumer
- A consumer or a group of consumers on behalf of a number of consumers having the same interest
- A legal heir or a representative of the deceased consumer
Q4- If an organisation is using sub-standard wiring in its cooler. Which of the consumer right is being violated?
Ans: The right to safety is the consumer's right which is getting violated.
Q5- Explain the rights and responsibilities of the consumer?
Ans- Rights of the consumers are:
- Right to be Informed
- Right to be Heard:
- Right to Choose
- Right to Safety
- Right to Seek Redressal
- Right to Consumer Education
Responsibilities of the consumers are:
- Looking for Quality Marks
- Awareness
- Reading Labels
- Honest Transactions
Q6- Name the various ways in which the objective of consumer protection can be achieved?
Ans- Go through the ways through which consumer protection is achieved:
- Formation of Business Associations
- Self Administration by Business
- Formation of Consumer Associations and Organisations
- Consumer Education and Awareness
- Role of Government
Q7- Discuss the role of NGO and Consumer Organisation in protecting and promoting consumer’s interest.
Ans- The following important functions are performed by consumer’s organisations and NGO’s to protect consumer interest:
- Publishing Journals
- Consumer Education
- Assistance in Filing Complaints
- Legal Assistance
Q8- State when as a consumer you are not able to resolve your grievances under the Consumer Protection Act.
Ans: When we do not fulfill our responsibility as a consumer, we are not able to resolve grievances under the Consumer Protection Act.
Q9- What is the meaning of ‘customer’ as per the Consumer Protection Act, 1986?
Ans- The meaning of customer is :
- A consumer is the one who has paid money to buy any product with the approval of the seller
- Someone who avails services in return for a price or money is considered as a consumer
Q10- Mention the Importance of consumer protection from the customer’s point of view?
Ans- Consumer Protection carries a wide agenda from educating consumers about their rights and responsibilities but also helps in getting their problems redressed.