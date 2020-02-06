Search

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions and Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 12 (Consumer Protection)

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies important questions and answers are given here. Prepare for CBSE board exam 2020 from the questions of chapter 12 (Consumer Protection).

Feb 6, 2020 18:31 IST
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 12
Students appearing for CBSE Board exam 2020 can prepare themselves with the combined set of questions & answers. The given questions are from chapter 12 (Consumer Protection). This last chapter is from the second book- Business Finance and Marketing. The questions are taken from NCERT and other reference books which will help well in the preparation.

Q1- Mention the responsibilities of a consumer?

Ans- The major responsibilities of the consumer is mentioned in the following points below:

  • Looking for Quality Marks
  • Ensure Safety
  • Honest Transactions:
  • Asking for Cash Memo
  • Reading Labels

Q2- Mention the Acts passed by the Indian Government for the protection of consumer's interests.

Ans- The various acts passed by the Government are:

  • The Consumer Protection Act, 1986
  • The Indian Contract Act, 1872
  • The Sale of Goods Act, 1930
  • The Essential Commodities Act, 1955
  • The Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, 1937
  • The Prevention of FoodAdulteration Act, 1954
  • The Standards of Weights and Measures Act, 1976
  • The Trade Marks Act, 1999
  • The Competition Act, 2002
  • The Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986

Q3- Who can file a complaint in the consumer court?

Ans- Any of the following can file a complaint in a consumer court:

  • Registered consumer association or organisation
  • The State and central government
  • Any consumer
  • A consumer or a group of consumers on behalf of a number of consumers having the same interest
  • A legal heir or a representative of the deceased consumer

Q4- If an organisation is using sub-standard wiring in its cooler. Which of the consumer right is being violated?

Ans: The right to safety is the consumer's right which is getting violated.

Q5- Explain the rights and responsibilities of the consumer?

Ans- Rights of the consumers are:

  • Right to be Informed
  • Right to be Heard:
  • Right to Choose
  • Right to Safety
  • Right to Seek Redressal
  • Right to Consumer Education

Responsibilities of the consumers are:

  • Looking for Quality Marks
  • Awareness
  • Reading Labels
  • Honest Transactions

Q6- Name the various ways in which the objective of consumer protection can be achieved?

Ans- Go through the ways through which consumer protection is achieved:

  • Formation of Business Associations
  • Self Administration by Business
  • Formation of Consumer Associations and Organisations
  • Consumer Education and Awareness
  • Role of Government

Q7- Discuss the role of NGO and Consumer Organisation in protecting and promoting consumer’s interest.

Ans- The following important functions are performed by consumer’s organisations and NGO’s to protect consumer interest:

  • Publishing Journals
  • Consumer Education
  • Assistance in Filing Complaints
  • Legal Assistance
  • Assistance in Filing Complaints

Q8- State when as a consumer you are not able to resolve your grievances under the Consumer Protection Act.

AnsWhen we do not fulfill our responsibility as a consumer, we are not able to resolve grievances under the Consumer Protection Act.

Q9- What is the meaning of ‘customer’ as per the Consumer Protection Act, 1986?

Ans- The meaning of customer is :

  • A consumer is the one who has paid money to buy any product with the approval of the seller
  • Someone who avails services in return for a price or money is considered as a consumer

Q10- Mention the Importance of consumer protection from the customer’s point of view?

Ans- Consumer Protection carries a wide agenda from educating consumers about their rights and responsibilities but also helps in getting their problems redressed.

