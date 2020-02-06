CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions and Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 12 (Consumer Protection)

Students appearing for CBSE Board exam 2020 can prepare themselves with the combined set of questions & answers. The given questions are from chapter 12 (Consumer Protection). This last chapter is from the second book- Business Finance and Marketing. The questions are taken from NCERT and other reference books which will help well in the preparation.

Q1- Mention the responsibilities of a consumer?

Ans- The major responsibilities of the consumer is mentioned in the following points below:

Looking for Quality Marks

Ensure Safety

Honest Transactions:

Asking for Cash Memo

Reading Labels

Q2- Mention the Acts passed by the Indian Government for the protection of consumer's interests.

Ans- The various acts passed by the Government are:

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986

The Indian Contract Act, 1872

The Sale of Goods Act, 1930

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955

The Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, 1937

The Prevention of FoodAdulteration Act, 1954

The Standards of Weights and Measures Act, 1976

The Trade Marks Act, 1999

The Competition Act, 2002

The Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986

Q3- Who can file a complaint in the consumer court?

Ans- Any of the following can file a complaint in a consumer court:

Registered consumer association or organisation

The State and central government

Any consumer

A consumer or a group of consumers on behalf of a number of consumers having the same interest

A legal heir or a representative of the deceased consumer

Q4- If an organisation is using sub-standard wiring in its cooler. Which of the consumer right is being violated?

Ans: The right to safety is the consumer's right which is getting violated.

Q5- Explain the rights and responsibilities of the consumer?

Ans- Rights of the consumers are:

Right to be Informed

Right to be Heard:

Right to Choose

Right to Safety

Right to Seek Redressal

Right to Consumer Education

Responsibilities of the consumers are:

Looking for Quality Marks

Awareness

Reading Labels

Honest Transactions

Q6- Name the various ways in which the objective of consumer protection can be achieved?

Ans- Go through the ways through which consumer protection is achieved:

Formation of Business Associations

Self Administration by Business

Formation of Consumer Associations and Organisations

Consumer Education and Awareness

Role of Government

Q7- Discuss the role of NGO and Consumer Organisation in protecting and promoting consumer’s interest.

Ans- The following important functions are performed by consumer’s organisations and NGO’s to protect consumer interest:

Publishing Journals

Consumer Education

Assistance in Filing Complaints

Legal Assistance

Q8- State when as a consumer you are not able to resolve your grievances under the Consumer Protection Act.

Ans: When we do not fulfill our responsibility as a consumer, we are not able to resolve grievances under the Consumer Protection Act.

Q9- What is the meaning of ‘customer’ as per the Consumer Protection Act, 1986?

Ans- The meaning of customer is :

A consumer is the one who has paid money to buy any product with the approval of the seller

Someone who avails services in return for a price or money is considered as a consumer

Q10- Mention the Importance of consumer protection from the customer’s point of view?

Ans- Consumer Protection carries a wide agenda from educating consumers about their rights and responsibilities but also helps in getting their problems redressed.