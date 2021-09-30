CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper (Term 1) 2021-22 Released: Download Now & Prepare For CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) & Marking Scheme. Download now and prepare for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science 2021-22.

Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper (PDF) is available here for download. It is based on the revised CBSE Syllabus and exam pattern. Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021-22 will have only multiple choice questions and with this sample paper students can easily understand the latest exam pattern.

Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper (PDF) 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 35 Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

- The question paper is divided into 3 Sections - A, B, and C.

- Section A consists of 25 Questions (1-25). Attempt any 20 questions.

- Section B consists of 24 Questions (26-49). Attempt any 20 questions.

- Section C consists of 6 case study based Questions (50-55). Attempt any 5 questions.

- All questions carry equal marks.

Section-A

This section consists of 25 Questions (1 to 25). Attempt any 20 questions from this

section. Choose the best possible option.

1. Find the invalid identifier from the following

a. none

b. address

c. Name

d. pass

2. Consider the declaration L = 1, 'Python', '3.14'. What will be the data type of L?

a. list

b. tuple

c. dictionary

d. string

3. Given an object obj1= (10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90). What will be the output of

print(obj1[3:7:2])?

a. (40,50,60,70,80)

b. (40,50,60,70)

c. (40,50,60)

d. (40,60)

4. Which of the following statements is not correct?

a. If we try to read a text file that does not exist, an error occurs.

b. If we try to read a text file that does not exist, the file gets created.

c. If we try to write on a text file that does not exist, no error occurs.

d. If we try to write on a text file that does not exist, the file gets created.

5. Which of the following options can be used to read the first line of a text file "Myfile.txt"?

a. myfile = open('Myfile.txt'); print(myfile.read(line))

b. myfile = open('Myfile.txt','r'); print(myfile.read(1))

c. myfile = open('Myfile.txt'); print(myfile.readline())

d. myfile = open('Myfile.txt'); print(myfile.readlines())

6. Assume that the position of the file pointer is at the beginning of 3rd line in a text file. Which of the following options can be used to read all the remaining lines?

a. myfile.read(n-3)

b. myfile.read(n)

c. myfile.readline()

d. myfile.readlines()

7. A text file "student.txt" is stored in the storage device. Identify the correct option out of the following options to open the file in read mode.

i. myfile = open('student.txt','a')

ii. myfile = open('student.txt','w')

iii. myfile = open('student.txt','r')

iv. myfile = open('student.txt')

a. only i

b. both i and iv

c. both iii and iv

d. both i and iii

.

.

.

For all the questions and answers, download the complete sample paper and marking scheme from the following links

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 12 Computer Science: New

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1)PDF for Class 12 Computer Science: New