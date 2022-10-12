CBSE Class 12 Datesheet NOT Released, Fake Board Exam Schedule Goes Viral, Say Media Reports

CBSE 12th datesheet has gone viral, however, there has been no official update regarding the same. As per media reports, the CBSE officials have confirmed that the CBSE class 12 datesheet is fake. Check reports here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per media reports, a CBSE class 12th datehseet has gone viral on different Whatsapp groups. However, going as per the officials, CBSE has not yet released the date sheet for either Class 10 or 12 Board Exams 2023. The board has not announced or released any official document of CBSE 12th datesheet 2023. It is expected that the CBSE class 12th datehseet will be released soon by end of November or in the first week of December 2022. Once released, students will be able to download it from the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Official Statement Regarding Fake Class 12th Datesheet

As per media reports, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations has stated that 'Date sheet has not been released as yet'. CBSE officials have confirmed as much. With no official confirmation, students may note that the date sheet being circulated on Whatsapp is 'fake' and 'not official'. As for the tentative date for the release, no information has been shared.

Fake CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Datehseet 2023

As per this fake CBSE class 12th board datesheet, the exams will start from 15th February 2023 onwards. The CSBE date sheet also states that the exam will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. Apart from this, it has also been mentioned that the class XII exam will conclude on 9th April 2022. This date sheet is not available on CBSE's official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023 Release Date

As per media reports, the officials have stated that - “There is a high possibility of date sheet is November or latest by December 1st week. The board would begin the practical examinations from January 10 or by January 15 at the latest. The theory exams would most probably begin by February 15, but nothing is confirmed as yet.”

Past Trends of CBSE Datesheet 2023

However, the exact date for the release of CBSE class 10 12 datesheet is yet to be announced. As per the past trends, the CBSE 10, 12 board exam date sheet is released about 90 to 75 days before the commencement of the exams. As per media reports, the board has collected the list of candidates or LOCs for next year’s Class 10th and 12th board exams. So, it is expected to be available soon.