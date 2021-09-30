CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022

Check CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & 2 - Combined) & download it in PDF format.

CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022. Students of Class 12 having English Elective as one of their subjects are advised to thoroughly study the subject and plan their studies accordingly. Besides the latest syllabus, students are also advised to check CBSE Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme. Links to access these resources are also given here.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & 2 - Combined):

Here we have provided Term 1 & Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus.

TERM I

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1):

This syllabus is applicable for CBSE Class 12 English Elective (Term 1) board exam.

Section A: Reading Comprehension: (6+3+3)

- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)

- Unseen Poem

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage 12 marks

Section B: Creative Writing Skills [08 Marks (4 + 4)]

- Essay (on an Argumentative/Discursive/Reflective/Descriptive topic)

- Speech (on a contemporary/topical issue)

Literature: 10 marks (2+2+3+3)

Literary - Prose/Poetry-MCQs to test for comprehension, literary appreciation and inference.

Book-Woven Words - Short Stories

- The Lament -Anton Chekhov

- A Pair of Mustachios -Mulk Raj Anand

- The Rocking-horse Winner- D.H. Lawrence

Book-Woven Words - Poetry

- The Peacock- Sujata Bhatt

- Let me Not to the Marriage of True Minds - William Shakespeare

- Coming- Philip Larkin

- Telephone Conversation - Wole Soyinka

Book-Woven Words-Essays

- My Watch- Mark Twain

- My Three Passions- Bertrand Russell

- Patterns of Creativity - S. Chandrasekhar

Fiction: 05 Marks

- The Old Man and the Sea ( E. Hemingway)

Chapter 1,2,3,4,5

Drama: 05 Marks

Arms and the Man (G.B Shaw) Act I

Total: 40 Mark

Seminar: 10 Marks

- Presentation – book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question answer session.

- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

- Critical review of a film or a play.

- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Grand Total: 40 + 10 Marks

Prescribed Books:

1. Textbook : Woven Words, published by NCERT

2. Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway

3. Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

TERM II

Reading Comprehension: 12 marks (6+3+3)

- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)

- Unseen Poem

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Creative Writing Skills: 08 marks (4+4)

Essay (on an Argumentative/Discursive/Reflective/Descriptive topic)

Speech (on a contemporary/topical issue)

Literature: 10 marks (2+2+3+3)

Literary-Prose/Poetry-MCQs to test for comprehension, literary appreciation and inference

Book-Woven Words - Short Stories

- The Adventure of the Three Garridebs - Arthur Conan Doyle

- Pappachi’s Moth - Arundhati Roy

- The Third and Final Continent- Jhumpa Lahiri

Book-Woven Words - Poetry

- The World is too Much With Us - William Wordsworth

- Mother Tongue - Padma Sachdev

- Hawk Roosting- Ted Hughes

- Ode to a Nightingale- John Keats

Book-Woven Words-Essays

- Tribal Verse - G.N.Devy

- What is a Good Book?- John Ruskin

- The Story- E.M.Forster

- Bridges- Kumudini Lakhia

Fiction: 05 marks

- The Old Man and the Sea ( E Hemingway)

Chapter 6,7,8,9,10

Drama: 05 marks

- Arms and the Man

(G.B Shaw)- Act- II & III

TOTAL 40 marks

SEMINAR 10 marks

- Presentation – book review/a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question -answer session.

- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

- Critical review of a film or a play.

- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

GRAND TOTAL: 40 + 10 = 50 marks

Prescribed Books:

1. Textbook : Woven Words, published by NCERT

2. Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway

3. Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & 2 - Combined) PDF