A Thing of Beauty Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 3 Flamingo (Poetry), Download PDF

A Thing of Beauty talks about the beautiful things present around us. These simple and easily found things are sources of eternal happiness and pleasure. The poet wants us to remember that despite the gloomy days that one goes through in their life and all the sorrows that life brings ahead of us, there are beautiful things that help us overcome all these and live the beautiful moments of life.

John Keats is the author of CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry Chapter 3, A Thing Of Beauty. He is a British romantic poet who left his job as a surgeon to fully dedicate himself to his passion for poetry. He keeps his audience hooked and delighted with his gift of perceiving the world and living his moods and aspirations in terms of language.

The poem is based on the concept that there are beautiful things in the world and around us. These beautiful things are a source of joy for us. Though our lives are filled with sorrow and solitude, the beautiful things around us turn them into happiness and pleasure. Here, the beautiful things are not anything extravagant. They are simple and small things around us such as trees, flowers, and so on. According to the poem, beauty never diminishes. It never fades. Yes, but it definitely depends on the eyes of the beholder since beautiful things can be found in small things.

The poet says that a thing of beauty brings eternal and everlasting joy and delight. These beautiful things will always continue to mean the same and will never pass on being useless. These beautiful things are also like shady places that give you peaceful sleep with sweet dreams, health, and quiet breathing. We, as people, are often attached to the earthly things around us, and these beautiful and simplistic things bind us together with the earth like a flowery band. At the same time, there are hard and materialistic or plastic things that keep us away from attaining eternal happiness. They distract us from the small and beautiful things that bring pleasure and happiness. These materialistic things draw people towards gloomy days, unhealthy habits, and darkened ways. The reason for these gloomy days and unhealthy habits is the human’s attraction towards materialistic things. These bring negativity to the lives of people. In spite of all this darkness, there exist small things of beauty that move our souls far from dark spirits and negativity. Sun, moon, old and young trees, animals such as sheep, flowers such as daffodils, greenery, streams, and all these simple earthly things of beauty bring us happiness and pleasure. These things keep us away from all the negativity and turn our sorrows into happiness. The water streams that we talked about provide us with relief from the scorching heat of the sun, during summers. Forests are filled with musk roses that are pleasurable to our eyes. The tales of our brave soldiers, the dead ones, and the ones who fought for our safety sacrificing their own, these are things of beauty. The small and simple things are easily found in and around us. These are our sources of motivation, pleasure, and happiness. They help us stay away from all the negativity life often shows upon us. These things of beauty are the never-ending fountain showered by the almighty upon the people. It is an immortal drink, something that is never going to end.

