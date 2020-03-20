CBSE Exam Postponed! Check How Students Can Make Best Use Of This time & Score Well In Geography Paper

Amidst the scare of Coronavirus, CBSE Class 12th geography Board Exam 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Students supposed to appear in the exam can take this as an opportunity to prepare strategically and score good marks in the Geography board exam. In this article, we have combined all the important resources(Important MCQs, Important questions & answers, maps expected in the exam, sample papers & more) to help you to utilize this time to the fullest.

Latest CBSE 12th Geography Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

From the current session of 2019-20, CBSE has changed the exam pattern of Geography paper. Students can refer to the sample paper issued by CBSE to check the latest amendments in the paper and refer the same for the practice of new patterns. Based on the same sample paper, CBSE will conduct the Geography Board Exam. In the given time students can solve this sample paper to practice questions based on the new pattern.

CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or Answer Sheet of Previous subject-Toppers)

For scoring a full cent in Geography Board Exam 2020 students should not just concentrate on learning the syllabus but also the presentation of answers. Students can refer to the model answer sheets of previous year toppers issued by CBSE to understand how they can write a good answer to score full marks. This spare time can be utilized by evaluating the toppers answer sheet and practice writing answers.

List of Important MCQs

The latest sample paper issued by CBSE has confirmed that in the changed exam pattern the concept of MCQs has been added to the paper. From this year the CBSE Class 12th Geogrpapht Board Exam will have 20 questions of 1 mark each. These 1 mark questions will also include Multiple Choice Questions. You can check some important MCQs for your exam preparation from here.

Syllabus and Unit Wise Weightage

The latest Class 12th CBSE Syllabus for Geography guides you about the exam pattern and the most important topics to prepare well for exams. The chapter-wise weightage may vary but the unit-wise marks weightage is fixed for the exam. Students are advised to prepare well for the topics carrying maximum weightage.

Previous Year Papers for Class 12th Geography Exam

Apart from the sample paper, the students can also refer to the previous year's papers for preparation. Solving previous year papers will help students to gain confidence in their preparation and evaluate their study strategy.

Important Map-Based Questions

Every year 2 questions based on map work are asked in the Geography Exam. The new exam pattern of Geography also includes map-based questions hence it is necessary to prepare this area well. To help students identify the type of questions asked in the exam we have to create a separate article on important map-based questions.











