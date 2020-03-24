CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Geography Subject Topper

Every year CBSE publishes a model answer sheet for various sheets for students to understand the correct way to answer questions in order to get full marks. These answer sheets are usually of the previous subject toppers and are uploaded by the CBSE on its official website.

The geography syllabus is vast and theoretical. Hence revising facts and figures are important to remember. Besides revising the established syllabus for geography paper, there are other significant factors that need to be taken into consideration when attempting the Class 12th Geography Board Exam. One of the factors is the pattern and format of attempting the exam. A neat and chronologically answered exam sheet is easier to evaluate. Also, the presentation of the answer, attempting important sections first, neatly drawn diagrams and tables are some other factors. To understand the correct format of attempting the Geography paper and score a full 100, check this article for the previous year’s subject topper’s answer sheet.

Importance of CBSE Model Answer Sheet

In addition to the contents of the responses, the presentation and chronology of answering questions play a crucial role in the answer sheet assessment. Students should refer to the previous year's toppers ' answer sheet to know the correct format and way to write a suitable response. The model answer booklet helps students to easily understand the art of delivering maximum information in minimum words.

Download CBSE Class 12th Geography Model Answer Sheet

Snapshot from CBSE Class 12 Geography Model Answer Sheet

In exams, students get an initial 15 minutes to read the paper. The toppers use this time to prepare and organize how they'll attempt the exam. The answer sheet of the topper attached above illustrates how neatness and outlined and simple markings assist the invigilator in the assessment.

As the question papers may contain questions based on map-work, it is necessary that the students do neat and readable markings on the map. Tables should be presentable.