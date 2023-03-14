CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2023 Last Minute Tips & Important Resources: Read More To Score More

CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2023 Last Minute Tips: To avoid last minute hustle and confusion follow the tips and material provided in the below article. Crisp and to-the-point content to clear the doubts of Class 12th Biology Students related to their CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2023 Last Minute Tips : According to the date sheet published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) the Class 12th Biology Exam 2023 is scheduled for 16th March 2023, Thursday. As the class 12th Biology Exam date is coming closer, students are looking for some quick and last minute revisions to help them feel confident and reduce exam anxiety. This ensures that the student performs well in their CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2023.

This article comprises a variety of resources, tips, and important topics to present the most effective last minute material to the students to get a high score in the Class 12th Biology Board Exam. With the help of these tips and resources, you will be able to finalize your preparation and attempt your 12th Biology Board exam with confidence.

CBSE Class 12th Biology Updated Syllabus:

CBSE Board has released the new CBSE Class 12th Biology syllabus on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. You can not only view the complete syllabus here but also download it. This year there would be no division of the CBSE syllabus into Term 1 or 2.

To check the complete syllabus and weightage of marks for the CBSE class 12 Biology paper, check CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2023 Pattern:

The paper will be of 70 marks and the time duration for completing the paper will be 3 hours. The paper will have 33 questions divided into 5 sections:

Section–A; 16 questions of 1 mark each,

Section–B; 5 questions of 2 marks each;

Section–C; 7 questions of 3 marks each;

Section–D; 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each, and

Section–E; 3 questions of 5 marks each.

All questions will be compulsory to attempt with a few internal choices in some questions. Students are advised to solve CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper Questions 2022-23 for scoring better in the final CBSE Class 12th Biology Board exam. Class 12 Biology exam will have different types of questions like MCQs, assertion-reason based, and case study type questions. You may check important MCQs, assertion-reason based questions, and case studies for CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam-2023 in the links provided below:

Important Topics For CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2023:

As a CBSE Class 12th Biology student you should first target the units with high weightage to score high with minimal effort. According to the recent updates made by CBSE, the unit-wise marks distribution is as follows:

Unit Title Marks VI Reproduction 16 VII Genetics and Evolution 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 12 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 10 TOTAL 70

Apart from the weightage you should be aware of deleted topics from the recent syllabus of CBSE Class 12th Biology 2022-23. For that, you must read CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023 and check the chapter-wise topics not to be assessed in board exam 2023.

There have been several changes in the latest exam pattern of the CBSE 12th Biology and you must have complete knowledge about it. If not, please refer to the Updated Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2022-23 .

Sample Paper For CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023:

With the help of the latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2023, you can easily learn about the new CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2023. Every year CBSE releases sample papers for Class 12th students' practice. It helps students to get an idea about question pattern and important topics they should prepare for their CBSE Class 12th Board exam. You can access the latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2023 here: CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Question Paper 2022-23.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2023: Download Solved Sample Paper PDF Here

Previous Years’ Papers For CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023:

If you are willing to have an effective preparation for your Class 12th Biology Board Exam then you should give a look to the CBSE Class 12th Biology previous years’ papers. These are one of the most important resources for the final preparation in less time. After reading through the CBSE Class 12th Biology previous years' papers you will be able to understand the important set of questions asked by CBSE in previous CBSE Class 12th Biology Exams. This means you have to keep such topics and their questions in focus. You can access previous years' papers of CBSE Class 12 Biology board exams from the link given below

CBSE Class 12th Biology Previous Year Question Papers and solutions:

Last Minute Tips For Exam Hall:

Biology is a theory based subject that involves multiple mechanisms and processes occurring in the living world. To give answers to the CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam Paper you should have hands-on practice with the biology diagrams. Keep the answer to the point as an excess of words may confuse the evaluator. Especially for long answers try to include a diagram or a flow chart as it attracts the evaluator more and shows your understanding of the concept. For better scoring you may follow the below mentioned tips:

Initial 15 minutes should be given to question paper reading.

Target sections with lengthy and more questions first and then go for 1-mark questions.

Underline important key words.

Emphasize on scientific terminologies.

Underline scientific names.

Explain using flow charts and diagrams.

Avoid overwriting.

Last 10 minutes should be given to read the solved answers. This will ensure no skipping of any part or subpart of any question.

These tips will help you to revise and get ready to score high in your upcoming CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam. Do not forget the importance of time management while attempting your CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2023. Hope these tips and resources will be useful to you.

All the very best!

