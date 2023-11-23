CBSE Class 9 Competency Based Questions Answers 2024, PDF Download

Class 9 Competency Test Items: Here, CBSE Class 9 Competency-based questions and answers pdf download link have been provided for students. Check the CBSE assessment questions for Maths, English, and Science

CBSE Class 9 Competency-Based Questions: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct annual examinations for students of the 2023-2024 batch, in the early months of 2024. To provide students with the appropriate study materials and ensure that all the students have access to correct and authentic study resources, the board keeps updating all the necessary information and resources on its official website. This time, CBSE has brought to you Competency Based Questions for Class 9.

Students can check the Class 9 CBSE Competency-based assessments, competency-based evaluation, and competency-based questions with a PDF download link for all of them. Here, Competency-based questions and answers for Science, Maths, and English have been attached for your reference. Also, check the syllabus, exam pattern, and other important study resources for preparation for your annual examinations.

CBSE Class 9 Competency Based Questions and Answers 2024 PDF Download

Find the Class 9 Competency Based Questions and Answers 2024 for Maths, Science, and English. Use the PDF download link to save this competency-based information for future reference. The board provides students with all the relevant information related to the competency-based questions to make students aware of the standard of questions to be asked in the exam.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2024 (All Subjects)

The syllabus happens to be the most basic and the most essential study material for beginning your preparation for the examination. It provides you with all the necessary inputs related to the chapters and topics to be covered in an academic year. Before you go through the competency-based questions for Maths, Science, and English, check the syllabus to know what has to be studied for these subjects.

How to Download Class 9 Competency-Based Test Items PDF

Students who want to download the competency-based test items in PDF for Class 9 Maths, Science, and English can check the procedure attached below. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the competency-based items for free.

Step 1: Log in to CBSE’s official academic website

Step 2: Click on the Assessment tab in the menu bar

Step 3: Scroll through the page to find the tab ‘Curriculum Aligned Competency Based Test Items’

Step 4: Choose the subject you want to download the Competency-Based Test Items for

Step 5: Select the Class 9 option in the dropdown box

Step 6: A PDF appears in a new tab. Click on the downward arrow sign to download the competency-based test items in PDF

Step 7: Or, you can simply click on the PDF download link attached below to download the competency-based test items for free

