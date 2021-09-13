CBSE Class 9th Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 for Hindi (Course A) is available here for download in PDF. This is the revised syllabus from which you will get to know the new course structure and curriculum details for Class 9 Hindi A for Term 1 of the session.

CBSE Class 9th Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 can be checked from here to know what you have to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 9th Term 1 Exam. The course content covered in Term 1 will not be repeated in Term 2. All the class 9 students should go through the full syllabus carefully and note down all the topics from grammar and textbook sections that have to be covered in term 1. Do not miss any topic from the latest syllabus if you really want to score good marks in the exam.

Check below CBSE Class 9 Hindi (Course A) Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022:

Important points to consider for CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Term 1 Exam are:

→ The Term 1 exam for CBSE Class 9th will be MCQ-based.

→ The Hindi A question paper will have MCQs based on unseen passages, extracts from the prescribed textbook, questions based on grammar and prose.

→ The Term 1 Syllabus of Class 9 Hindi A will be followed strictly for conducting the term-end exam.

→ CBSE Class 9th Hindi (Course A) Theory Paper in Term 1 will be of 40 marks.

→ 10 will be kept for internal assessment.

Do not divert from the NCERT Book as it is the most important resource that will help you obtain the desired marks. Questions in CBSE exams are generally based on NCERT books only. We have provided below the link to download the latest edition of the Class 9th Hindi A NCERT Book in a chapter-wise PDF.