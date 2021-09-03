CBSE Class 9th Exam 2021-2022 (Term 1): Check Revised Syllabus, Weightage and MCQs for Exam Preparations

Download the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 9h Term 1 (2021-2022). Follow this latest syllabus and course structure to make the right preparations for the Term 1 Exam and score high marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced a new assessment pattern for class 9th according to which an annual year is divided into two parts, Term 1 and Term 2. The board released the rationalised syllabus for two terms in which the whole syllabus is divided into two parts. The chapters and topics prescribed for Term 1 will not be assessed in Term 2. Thus, students would not have to study the full syllabus at one time like in the previous years. Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 will be conducted in November-December 2021.

We have provided here the CBSE Class 9th Syllabus of all subjects for Term 1. The syllabus of all subjects is available here for download in PDF. Students must go through the revised/reduced syllabus and study for their CBSE Class 9th Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 according to the course structure mentioned in the CBSE Syllabus.

CBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 (Subject-wise):

The CBSE Class 9th Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 mentions the names of chapters and topics to be covered in the first term. It also specifies the weightage each unit carries for the Term 1 Exam 2021-2022. Students should cover their CBSE Revised Syllabus in accordance with the examination pattern for each term where a student’s performance in term 1 will be assessed on the basis of an MCQ-based test and in term 2 on the basis of a Subjective Type Exam.

Follow the latest NCERT Books for Class 9th to cover the revised CBSE Syllabus effectively. Link to download the subject-wise Class 9th NCERT Books & NCERT Solutions are provided below:

We have also provided below the set of MCQs for Class 9th Maths and Science. These MCQs are based on important concepts from all chapters of Maths and Science. These chapter-wise MCQs are best to clear the concepts that will help students attempt different types of questions like case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs accurately. Thus, these MCQs will prove to be of great help in the CBSE Class 9th Term 1 Exam preparations.

