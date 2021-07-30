CBSE Class 9th Maths Syllabus 2021-2022 for the First Term Released Officially - Download Now!

CBSE Term 1 Syllabus for Class 9 Maths for the current academic session 2021-2022 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. Check this revised syllabus to know the course structure, examination pattern and criteria of internal assessment for Class 10 Maths Term 1.

CBSE Class 9 Term 1 Syllabus of Maths for the 2021-2022 Session is available here. According to the new assessment scheme introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 9th to 12th, 50-50 per cent syllabus will be covered in each term of the academic session. Class 9 Maths Term 1 will have a MCQs based exam towards its end. Students must go through the complete syllabus provided below and carefully check the chapters and topics to be covered in the first term and start effective preparations for their term end exam.

COURSE STRUCTURE CLASS –IX (2021-22) FIRST TERM

One Paper 90 Minutes

Unit No. Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 8 II ALGEBRA 5 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 4 IV GEOMETRY 13 V MENSURATION 4 VI STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 6 Total 40 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 10 TOTAL 50

UNIT- NUMBER SYSTEMS

1. NUMBER SYSTEM

Review of representation of natural numbers, integers, rational numbers on the number line. Rational numbers as recurring/ terminating decimals. Operations on real numbers.

1. Examples of non-recurring/non-terminating decimals. Existence of non-rational numbers (irrational numbers) such as √2,√3 and their representation on the number

2. Rationalization (with precise meaning) of real numbers of the type 1/(𝑎+𝑏√𝑥) and 1/(√𝑥+√𝑦) (and their combinations) where x and y are natural number and a and b are integers.

3. Recall of laws of exponents with integral powers. Rational exponents with positive real bases (to be done by particular cases, allowing learner to arrive at the general laws.)

UNIT-ALGEBRA

2. LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Recall of linear equations in one variable. Introduction to the equation in two variables. Focus on linear equations of the type ax + by + c=0.

Explain that a linear equation in two variables has infinitely many solutions and justify their being written as ordered pairs of real numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line.

Graph of linear equations in two variables.

Examples, problems from real life with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously

UNIT-COORDINATE GEOMETRY

3. COORDINATE GEOMETRY

The Cartesian plane, coordinates of a point, names and terms associated with the coordinate plane, notations, plotting points in the plane.

UNIT-GEOMETRY

4. LINES AND ANGLES

1. (Motivate) If a ray stands on a line, then the sum of the two adjacent angles so formed is 180˚ and the converse.

2. (Prove) If two lines intersect, vertically opposite angles are equal.

3. (Motivate) Results on corresponding angles, alternate angles, interior angles when a transversal intersects two parallel lines.

4. (Motivate) Lines which are parallel to a given line are parallel.

5. (Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180˚.

6. (Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles.

5. TRIANGLES

1. (Motivate) Two triangles are congruent if any two sides and the included angle of one triangle is equal to any two sides and the included angle of the other triangle (SAS Congruence).

2. (Motivate) Two triangles are congruent if any two angles and the included side of one triangle is equal to any two angles and the included side of the other triangle (ASA Congruence).

3. (Motivate) Two triangles are congruent if the three sides of one triangle are equal to three sides of the other triangle (SSS Congruence).

4. (Motivate) Two right triangles are congruent if the hypotenuse and a side of one triangle are equal (respectively) to the hypotenuse and a side of the other triangle. (RHS Congruence)

5. (Prove) The angles opposite to equal sides of a triangle are equal.

6. (Motivate) The sides opposite to equal angles of a triangle are equal.

UNIT-MENSURATION

6. HERON’S FORMULA

Area of a triangle using Heron's formula (without proof)

UNIT-STATISTICS & PROBABILITY

7. STATISTICS

Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data — tabular form, ungrouped / grouped, bar graphs, histograms

Internal Assessment (IA) for Term 1

Components of IA Marks Total Marks Periodic Tests 3 3 10 Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

1. Mathematics - Textbook for Class IX - NCERT Publication

2. Guidelines for Mathematics Laboratory in Schools, class IX - CBSE Publication

3. Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication

4. Mathematics exemplar problems for class IX, NCERT publication.

You may also check the old syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Maths from the link provided below. You can understand how chapters and topics have been adjusted for rationalising the syllabus for the 2021-2022 session.