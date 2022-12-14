CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: In this article, you will get the list of topics and chapters which have been deleted from CBSE Board’s Maths syllabus for Class 9 in the 2022-23 session. Candidates of class 9th can check the complete list here and also download the list in pdf format.
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus content for the students of class 9th has been rationalised in view of the effects that COVID-19 pandemic had on students’ education. Moreover, this has also been done to keep the syllabus in sync with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
There are six units in the syllabus namely, Number systems, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration and Statistics and Probability.
To view the complete syllabus visit CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2022-23 and also download the PDF.
Overall, the board has reduced the CBSE Class 9 Maths portions by about 30%.
In this article, you can check the complete list of the deleted topics and chapters so that you have a clear idea of the topics to not be studied.
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23
Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Maths NCERT Book:
|
Chapter
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 1: Number Systems
|
1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
2.4 Remainder theorem
|
Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry
|
3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given
|
Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables
|
|
4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis
|
Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry
|
5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate
|
Chapter 6: Lines and Angles
|
6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal
6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle
|
Chapter 7: Triangles
|
7.6 Inequalities in triangles
|
Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals
|
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral
|
|
8.3 Types of quadrilaterals
8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram
|
Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 10: Circles
|
10.1 Introduction
|
|
10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review
|
|
Circle through three points
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula
|
12.1 Introduction
12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals
|
Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume
|
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube
|
|
13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder
|
|
13.6 Volume of cuboid
13.7 Volume of cylinder
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Collection of data
14.3 Presentation of data
14.5 Measure of central tendency
14.6 Summary
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
Full chapter
