CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: In this article, you will get the list of topics and chapters which have been deleted from CBSE Board’s Maths syllabus for Class 9 in the 2022-23 session. Candidates of class 9th can check the complete list here and also download the list in pdf format.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus content for the students of class 9th has been rationalised in view of the effects that COVID-19 pandemic had on students’ education. Moreover, this has also been done to keep the syllabus in sync with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. 

There are six units in the syllabus namely, Number systems, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration and Statistics and Probability.

To view the complete syllabus visit CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2022-23 and also download the PDF. 

Overall, the board has reduced the CBSE Class 9 Maths portions by about 30%. 

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023 of All Subjects - Download in PDF

In this article, you can check the complete list of the deleted topics and chapters so that you have a clear idea of the topics to not be studied. 

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Maths NCERT Book:

Chapter

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 1: Number Systems

1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line

Chapter 2: Polynomials

2.4 Remainder theorem

Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry

3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given

Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables

4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables

 

4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis

Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry

5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate

Chapter 6: Lines and Angles

6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal

6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle

Chapter 7: Triangles

7.6 Inequalities in triangles

Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral

 

8.3 Types of quadrilaterals

8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram

Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles

Full chapter

Chapter 10: Circles

10.1 Introduction

 

10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review

 

Circle through three points

Chapter 11: Construction

Full chapter

Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula

12.1 Introduction

12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals

Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube

 

13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder

 

13.6 Volume of cuboid

13.7 Volume of cylinder

Chapter 14: Statistics

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Collection of data

14.3 Presentation of data

14.5 Measure of central tendency

14.6 Summary

Chapter 15: Probability

Full chapter

Next