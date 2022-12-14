CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Get the complete list of the chapters and topics that have been delted from the rationalised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Mathematics and will not be evaluated in the examination. Download it in PDF as well.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: In this article, you will get the list of topics and chapters which have been deleted from CBSE Board’s Maths syllabus for Class 9 in the 2022-23 session. Candidates of class 9th can check the complete list here and also download the list in pdf format.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus content for the students of class 9th has been rationalised in view of the effects that COVID-19 pandemic had on students’ education. Moreover, this has also been done to keep the syllabus in sync with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

There are six units in the syllabus namely, Number systems, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration and Statistics and Probability.

Overall, the board has reduced the CBSE Class 9 Maths portions by about 30%.

In this article, you can check the complete list of the deleted topics and chapters so that you have a clear idea of the topics to not be studied.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Maths NCERT Book:

Chapter Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 1: Number Systems 1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line Chapter 2: Polynomials 2.4 Remainder theorem Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry 3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables 4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables 4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry 5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate Chapter 6: Lines and Angles 6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal 6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle Chapter 7: Triangles 7.6 Inequalities in triangles Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral 8.3 Types of quadrilaterals 8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles Full chapter Chapter 10: Circles 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review Circle through three points Chapter 11: Construction Full chapter Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula 12.1 Introduction 12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube 13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder 13.6 Volume of cuboid 13.7 Volume of cylinder Chapter 14: Statistics 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Collection of data 14.3 Presentation of data 14.5 Measure of central tendency 14.6 Summary Chapter 15: Probability Full chapter

