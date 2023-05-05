CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: National Cadet Corps (NCC) is one of the academic electives offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education at the secondary and senior secondary level. In Class 9th, the subject is offered with a subject code 076. The syllabus of NCC for CBSE Class 9th mentions detailed contents for one common subject and three specialised subjects. The specialised subjects include army, navy and air force, one out which is opted by students according to their personal interest. We have provided below the new syllabus of CBSE Class 9 NCC in detail. The syllabus can be downloaded in PDF and used as and when required. Students must follow this latest syllabus to prepare for their CBSE Class 9th NCC Exam 2023-24.
CBSE Class 9 NCC (Code 076) Syllabus 2023-24
Common Subject
Unit-1 : The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC ·
Aims and Objectives of NCC ·
Organization and Training and NCC Song ·
Incentives of Joining NCC
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests,Objectives and integration,Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India ·
Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India ·
National Integration:Importance and Necessity ·
Problems/ Challenges of National Integration ·
Images/ Slogans for National Integration
Unit-3: Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties,maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in varioustypes of emergencies during national disasters ·
Unit-4 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing,smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms
Unit-5 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing ·
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·
Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning ·
Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning
Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traitsto deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building ·
Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare · Basics of Social Service, and its needs
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instil respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
Specialised Subject - Army
Unit 1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
• Basic organization of Armed Forces
• Organization ofthe Army
• Badges and Ranks
• Honors and Awards
• Modes of entry into Army
Unit 2: Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies,famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
• Biographies ofrenowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)
• Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil
• War movies
Unit-3: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of mapsheets and mapreading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading
• Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.
• Scales and grid system
• Topographical forms and technical terms
Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
• Introduction
• Judging distance
• Description of ground
• Field signals
• Use of ground and movement
• Selection of formations (Section formation)
Unit-5: Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
• Importance of communication
• Means of communication
Specialized Subject(Navy)
Unit-1: Naval Orientation
Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.
Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.
• History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)
• Organization of IN-NHQ, Commands and Ships
• Organization on Board a Ship
• Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft
• Life Boats and Distress Signals
Unit-2: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication.
• Introduction to Naval Communication
• Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use
Unit-3: Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.
Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.
• Rigging
• Bends and Hitches:Reef Knot, Half Hitch, CloveHitch,
• Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and
• Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element
Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models
• Principles of Ship Modeling
• Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model
• Views in blueprint
• Measurement of superstructure and hull
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
Unit-1: General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: History and Organization of IAF
• Development of Aviation
• History of IAF
Unit-2: Air Campaigns
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns
Scope: History and Motivation.
• Indo-PakWar-1971
• Operation Safe Sagar
Unit-3: Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling
Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models
• History of Aero-modelling
Unit-4: Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
• Introduction
• Glossary of Terms
Unit-5: Parts of Aircraft
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts
Scope: Knowledge about the parts of air craft to be flown
• Parts of Aircraft
Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures
• Aircraft Particular Type, Specific
Unit-7: Airfield Layout
Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields
Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout Unit-8: RT Procedure
Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.
Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft
• RT Procedure
