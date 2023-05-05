CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF Here!

Unit-1 : The NCC Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC · Aims and Objectives of NCC · Organization and Training and NCC Song · Incentives of Joining NCC Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion Scope: The concepts of National Interests,Objectives and integration,Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India · Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India · National Integration:Importance and Necessity · Problems/ Challenges of National Integration · Images/ Slogans for National Integration Unit-3: Civil Affairs Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties,maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in varioustypes of emergencies during national disasters · Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards ·

Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities ·

Fire Service and Fire Fighting Unit-4 : Drill Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing,smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms General and Words of Command

Attention, Stand at Easeand Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt

Saluting atthe halt

Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out

Saluting on the March Individual word of command Unit-5 : Weapon Training Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing · Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its firepower ·

Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting ·

Loading, cocking and unloading ·

The lying position and Holding ·

Aiming, range and figure target ·

Range precautions and safety precautions Unit-6 : Adventure Training Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities · Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning · Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traitsto deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building · Introduction to Personality development

Factors influencing/shaping personality:Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical

Self-Awareness-know yourself

Self-confidence, courage& self-conviction

Problem solving skills

Importance of group and team work

Effective use of time

Coping with stress/ emotions

Sociability: Social Skills

Characteristics of healthy personalities –ethics/ values Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare · Basics of Social Service, and its needs Contribution of youth towards social welfare

Civic responsibilities

Drug abuse and trafficking

Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth

Corruption

Provisions of child Act Unit-9: Health and Hygiene Aim: To instil respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

Physical and mental health

Infectious and contagious diseases and their prevention

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

Wounds and fractures

Introduction to yoga and exercise