CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2024: CBSE’s NCC syllabus for class 9th is available here for the new academic session 2023-24. Download PDF of the latest CBSE Class 9 NCC curriculum to know course contents for common and specialised subjects.

Download CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: National Cadet Corps (NCC) is one of the academic electives offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education at the secondary and senior secondary level. In Class 9th, the subject is offered with a subject code 076. The syllabus of NCC for CBSE Class 9th mentions detailed contents for one common subject and three specialised subjects. The specialised subjects include army, navy and air force, one out which is opted by students according to their personal interest. We have provided below the new syllabus of CBSE Class 9 NCC in detail. The syllabus can be downloaded in PDF and used as and when required. Students must follow this latest syllabus to prepare for their CBSE Class 9th NCC Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 NCC (Code 076) Syllabus 2023-24

Common Subject

Career Counseling

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC ·

Aims and Objectives of NCC ·

Organization and Training and NCC Song ·

Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests,Objectives and integration,Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India ·

Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India ·

National Integration:Importance and Necessity ·

Problems/ Challenges of National Integration ·

Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Unit-3: Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties,maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in varioustypes of emergencies during national disasters ·

  • Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards ·
  • Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities ·
  • Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing,smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms 

  • General and Words of Command 
  • Attention, Stand at Easeand Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt 
  • Saluting atthe halt 
  • Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out 
  • Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing ·

  • Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its firepower ·
  • Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting ·
  • Loading, cocking and unloading ·
  • The lying position and Holding ·
  • Aiming, range and figure target ·
  • Range precautions and safety precautions

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·

Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning ·

Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traitsto deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building ·

  • Introduction to Personality development 
  • Factors influencing/shaping personality:Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical 
  • Self-Awareness-know yourself 
  • Self-confidence, courage& self-conviction 
  • Problem solving skills 
  • Importance of group and team work 
  • Effective use of time 
  • Coping with stress/ emotions
  • Sociability: Social Skills 
  • Characteristics of healthy personalities –ethics/ values

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare · Basics of Social Service, and its needs 

  • Contribution of youth towards social welfare 
  • Civic responsibilities 
  • Drug abuse and trafficking 
  • Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
  • Corruption 
  • Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instil respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing 

  • Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene) 
  • Physical and mental health 
  • Infectious and contagious diseases and their prevention 
  • Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies 
  • Wounds and fractures 
  • Introduction to yoga and exercise

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 of All Subjects

Specialised Subject - Army

Unit 1: Armed Forces

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces

• Basic organization of Armed Forces

• Organization ofthe Army

• Badges and Ranks

• Honors and Awards

• Modes of entry into Army

Unit 2: Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies,famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

• Biographies ofrenowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)

• Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil

• War movies

Unit-3: Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basic understanding of mapsheets and mapreading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading

• Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.

• Scales and grid system

• Topographical forms and technical terms

Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

• Introduction

• Judging distance

• Description of ground

• Field signals

• Use of ground and movement

• Selection of formations (Section formation)

Unit-5: Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

• Importance of communication

• Means of communication

Specialized Subject(Navy)

Unit-1: Naval Orientation

Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.

Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.

• History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)

• Organization of IN-NHQ, Commands and Ships

• Organization on Board a Ship

• Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft

• Life Boats and Distress Signals

Unit-2: Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication.

• Introduction to Naval Communication

• Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use

Unit-3: Seamanship 

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

• Rigging

• Bends and Hitches:Reef Knot, Half Hitch, CloveHitch,

• Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and

• Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element

Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling

Scope: Materials used in different types of models

• Principles of Ship Modeling

• Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model

• Views in blueprint

• Measurement of superstructure and hull

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

Unit-1: General Service Knowledge

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF

Scope: History and Organization of IAF

• Development of Aviation

• History of IAF

Unit-2: Air Campaigns

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns

Scope: History and Motivation.

• Indo-PakWar-1971

• Operation Safe Sagar

Unit-3: Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling

Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models

• History of Aero-modelling

Unit-4: Principles of Flight

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

• Introduction

• Glossary of Terms

Unit-5: Parts of Aircraft

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts

Scope: Knowledge about the parts of air craft to be flown

• Parts of Aircraft

Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments

Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures

• Aircraft Particular Type, Specific

Unit-7: Airfield Layout

Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields

Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout Unit-8: RT Procedure

Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.

Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft

• RT Procedure

You can also download this syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

Also Read:

NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (Revised Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 All Subjects

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next