CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Check here the list of deleted topics and chapters from the CBSE board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for 2022-23. We have provided the complete list of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in CBSE Class 9 Social Science Examination 2023. Also download the reduced syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Students preparing to appear for CBSE Class 9 examinations must be aware that to stay in sync with the New Education Policy and help students in their development and growth in the best possible way the syllabus for CBSE Class 9 has been rationalised. In this article, we will be covering the list of all the topics that are deleted from the 2022-23 class 9th Social Science syllabus to help students prepare efficiently for their examination.

In CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023, there has been a deletion of about 30% part of the full syllabus. This has been done in view of the changes in the academics that the students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book:

Contemporary India-I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 4: Climate 28, 29, 30, 31, 36 Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6 Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife 42–44 Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1 Chapter 6: Population 53, 58, 59, 60, 61 Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents

Democratic Politics-I

No Changes

Economics

No Changes

India and the Contemporary World-I

No Changes

CBSE Board duly noted the need to reduce content load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic’s academic, physical and mental impact. The National Education Policy 2020, also emphasises on providing opportunities for experiential learning against increasing or keeping intact the content load on students. Thus, NCERT undertook the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes.

A few aspects that were taken into consideration for going through the syllabus rationalisation are:

Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class OR similar content included in the lower or higher class in same subject

Content, which is irrelevant in the present context

Difficulty level

