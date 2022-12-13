CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The list of deleted topics and chapters from the CBSE board Class 9 Science Syllabus can be checked here. Here, you will get the complete list of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in CBSE Class 9 Science Examination 2023. Also download the reduced syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Students appearing for CBSE Class 9 examinations must be aware that the syllabus for CBSE Class 9 has been rationalised. In this article, we will be covering the list of all the topics that are deleted from the 2022-23 syllabus to help students prepare efficiently for their examination.

In CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2022-2023, the board has made a deletion of about 30% part of the full syllabus. This has been done in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has taken notice that it would be right to reduce the content load on students

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Chapter Name Deleted Topics Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings Box item titled ‘Plasma and Bose–Einstein Condensate’ Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure? 2.3 Separating the components of a mixture 2.3.1 How can we obtain coloured components (dye) from blue/ black ink? 2.3.2 How can we separate cream from milk? 2.3.3 How can we separate a mixture of two immiscible liquids? 2.3.4 How can we separate a mixture of salt and camphor? 2.3.5 Is the dye in black ink a single colour? 2.3.6 How can we separate a mixture of two miscible liquids? 2.3.7 How can we obtain different gases from air ? 2.3.8 How can we obtain pure copper sulphate from an impure sample? Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules Mole concept Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms Full chapter Chapter 8: Motion 8.5 Equations of motion by graphical method 8.5.1 Equation for Velocity–Time Relation 8.5.2 Equation for Position–Time relation 8.5.3 Equation for Position– Velocity Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion 9.6 Conservation of Momentum Activity 9.5, 9.6 Example 9.6, 9.7, 9.8 Box item ‘Conservation Laws’ Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion Following Box Items: a. Brief Description of Isaac Newton b. How did Newton guess the inverse–square rule? 10.7 Relative Density Example 10.7 Chapter 11: Work and Energy 11.3.1 Commercial Unit of Energy Chapter 12: Sound Box item titled ‘Can sound make a light spot dance?’ Box item titled ‘Sonic Boom’ 12.2.1 Sound Needs a Medium– Travel 12.5.1 Sonar 12.6 Structure of Human Ear Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill? Full chapter Chapter 14: Natural Resources Full chapter

Since The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) has emphasised on providing opportunities for experiential learning of students by reducing the content load on students, this updation of the syllabus has been welcomed by the students.

