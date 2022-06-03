CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Syllabus 2022-23: Download List of Map Items in History and Geography

CBSE Map List for Class 9 for the academic session 2022-2023 is available here. Check the map items to prepare for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Annual Exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 9 SSt Map Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE Class 9 Social Science Question Paper in the Annual Exam 2022-23 would have a question on map work. Students would be required to locate the items given in the question on a political map of India. All the map items will be asked only from the list mentioned in the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Syllabus. We have provided below the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work Syllabus for the current academic session 2022-23. Students must go through the syllabus and prepare the prescribed map items at the same time they study the chapters in the class. Read or download the CBSE Class 9 Map Work Syllabus 2022-2023 below.

LIST OF MAP ITEMS CLASS IX (2022-23)

SUBJECT - HISTORY

Chapter-1: The French Revolution

Outline Political Map of France (For locating and labeling / Identification)

Bordeaux

Nantes

Paris

Marseilles

Chapter-2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

Major countries of First World War (Central Powers and Allied Powers)

Central Powers - Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire)

Allied Powers - France, England, Russia, U.S.A.

Chapter-3: Nazism and Rise of Hitler

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

Major countries of Second World War

Axis Powers – Germany, Italy, Japan

Allied Powers – UK, France, Former USSR, USA

Territories under German expansion (Nazi Power)

Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia (only Slovakia shown in the map), Denmark, Lithuania, France, Belgium

SUBJECT – GEOGRAPHY (Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter -1: India-Size and Location

India-States with Capitals, Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (Location and Labelling)

Chapter -2: Physical Features of India

Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zasker, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western & Eastern Ghats

Mountain Peaks – K2, Kanchan Junga, Anai Mudi

Plateau - Deccan Plateau, Chotta Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau

Coastal Plains - Konkan, Malabar, Coromandal· & Northern Circar (Location and Labelling)

Chapter -3: Drainage

Rivers: (Identification only)

o The Himalayan River Systems-The Indus, The Ganges, and The Satluj

o The Peninsular Rivers-The Narmada, The Tapi, The Kaveri, The Krishna, The Godavari, The Mahanadi

Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambhar, Chilika

Chapter - 4: Climate

Areas receiving rainfall less than 20 cm and over 400 cm (Identification only)

Chapter - 5: Natural Vegetation and Wild Life

Vegetation Type: Tropical Evergreen Forest, Tropical Deciduous Forest, Thorn Forest, Montane Forests and Mangrove- For identification only

National Parks: Corbett, Kaziranga, Ranthambor, Shivpuri, Kanha, Simlipal & Manas Bird Sanctuaries: Bharatpur and Ranganthitto

Wild Life Sanctuaries: Sariska, Mudumalai, Rajaji, Dachigam (Location and Labelling)

Chapter - 6: Population (location and labelling)

The state having highest and lowest density of population

Given below is the link to download the syllabus in PDF:

